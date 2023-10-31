Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Disco Ball, mailbox challenge tickets still available

Last-minute tickets remain available for Saturday’s second annual Starved Rock Country Community Foundation’s Stayin’ Alive Disco Ball, which will be from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle.

In addition, tickets for SRCCF’s Mailbox Challenge are being sold this week and until the live auction begins at the ball. Everyone buying a $100 ticket (or 12 for $1,000) will have a 1-in-308 chance of winning between $5,000 and $10,000.

The Nov. 4 ball also features Lucas Sanor, a saxophone-playing DJ, dining stations, a dessert bar, dancing and a live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear ‘70s apparel.

Live auction items include a two-night, all-expenses-paid trip to New York City; 7 yards of poured concrete; a roasted hog; a foundation board basket with various items worth more than $2,000; a full-page, full-color ad in a Shaw Media newspaper; two-nights at The Bunkies, the tiny luxury homes at Heritage Harbor; a Montana ranch for two, all-inclusive; and a trip to the Grand Mayan resort in Riviera Maya, Nueva Villarta, Puerto Penasco or Acapulco.

Master of ceremonies is Starved Rock Media President and General Manager John Spencer, and Steve Thoren of Raising Paddles is the auctioneer.

Food options include B.A.S.H. (Burger and Sushi House) of Ottawa, Stone Jug Barbeque of Peru, Thee Ultimate Party of Ottawa and Olive Garden Italian Kitchen of Peru.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be bought online at www.srccf.org or by calling SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2.

Sponsors are Eureka Savings Bank, “Stayin’ Alive;” Geneva/Holdings, “Travolta;” Hometown National Bank and Trust, dining; and Wheatland Title Co. and Chuck Beckett, “Olivia.”

“Groovy sponsors” are Erin Stuedemann of Coldwell Banker, Shaw Media, Starved Rock Media, NRG Media and Shaw Local Radio.

SRCCF was founded in 2015 by Pamela and Chuck Beckett of Ottawa. It has invested more than $1.8 million in the region through grants, scholarships and disaster relief funds.