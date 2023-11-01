How to sign up for Celebration of Lights in La Salle inaugural run, walk

Visitors will get a chance to explore the Celebration of Lights in La Salle on foot – or on the run.

The inaugural Run, Run, Rudolph 5K Fun Run/Walk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Walkers are encouraged to attend and explore the display on foot after the race has begun. Participants will sign in at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., in downtown La Salle, and take a shuttle to the display. No pre-registration is required. There will be no parking available at Rotary Park. Shuttles will begin at 4:45 p.m. and will return to pick up additional participants in regular intervals.

“You’ve asked (a lot!) to explore the Celebration of Lights on foot, and we’ve answered!” the city said in a news release about the event. “We are hosting our first ever Run, Run, Rudolph 5K Fun Run/Walk this Sunday! The event, like the Celebration of Lights itself, will be free to attend but donations are greatly welcomed and appreciated. These donations help us to continue to offer the lighted drive-thru display each year.”

Walkers can participate following the race until 8:30 p.m. Buses run to 7:30 p.m.

The run will be untimed.

The Celebration of Lights will open Friday, Nov. 10, to vehicle traffic as it begins its 11th holiday season.

Call 815-223-3755, ext. 3, for race and sponsorship details.