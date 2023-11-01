The Local Scene: Film festival, art show this weekend in Kane County

The Fox Valley Concert Band will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles, where it begins its residence.

City of Lights Film Festival: A celebration of talent, the City of Lights Film Festival aims to attract Midwest filmmakers and audiences to downtown Aurora. Critically acclaimed and carefully curated films from around the world will be presented all weekend at multiple venues, from 6 p.m. Nov. 3 to 9 p.m. Nov 4. Tickets are on sale now. Individual shows start at $12, daily passes cost $25 and weekend passes cost $35. Locations include: Aurora Public Art, Waubonsee Community College, Aurora Regional Fire Museum and Paramount School of the Arts. For more information on the lineup and showtimes, visit Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/ytzpx7tz.

“Action/Abstraction Redefined” Family Day: Join the Schingoethe Center of Aurora University for a family-friendly open house featuring their latest exhibit, “Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s-1970s,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the university at 1315 Prairie St. in Aurora. There will be flute music and storytelling by Bill Buchholtz, Native American food catered by Fox Way, a beadwork workshop with Angel Starr, crafts, raffles, scavenger hunts and exhibition micro tours. The event is free and open to the public, and will offer activities for all ages. The traveling exhibition is organized by the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit aurora.edu/museum or call 630-844-7843.

Bethany Craft Fair: Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia will host a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 to benefit the Elderday Center. There will be crafts and baked goods for sale, as well as a raffle. Admission is free, and lunch will be available. The fair is set at the church at 8 S. Lincoln St. For more information, visit bethanybatavia.org/craft-fair.html or call 630-879-3444.

Annual Wine Tasting: Otter Creek Wine & Spirits in Elgin offers its annual wine tasting from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Heritage Ball Room at the Center of Elgin at 100 Symphony Way. There will be about 40 wines available to taste with complimentary hors d’oeuvres served during the tasting. Tickets cost $50 per person, and attendees will receive a $25 gift card for Otter Creek Wine & Spirits. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4rs5p559.

Fox Valley Concert Band - “Tributes”: Fox Valley Concert Band kicks off its season in residence at The Norris with a performance of “Tributes” at 3 p.m. Nov. 5. The Norris Cultural Arts Center is at 1040 Dunham Road in St. Charles. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Cars and Coffee: The weekly event is back at Two Brothers brewery in Aurora from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5. The informal car show features new and classic cars. Enjoy cars, coffee and conversation, and show off your ride at 205 N. Broadway St. The event is free and open to the public. All makes and models are welcome. Two Brothers Café opens at 7 a.m., serving breakfast sandwiches and coffee, and the dining room opens at 11 a.m. for lunch, featuring the brewery’s craft beer. For more information, visit twobrothersbrewing.com/event/cars-and-coffee/2023-11-05.