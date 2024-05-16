Huntley schools, park district enter facilities sharing agreement

Deicke Park in Huntley, which features an accessible playground, is shown in 2022. It's one of the park district locations that will be shared with District 158 under a new agreement. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Huntley Park District and Huntley Community District 158 have a new facilities sharing agreement, officials announced.

The park and school districts had three separate agreements, according to a news release from Huntley District 158.

“We’re excited about the expansion of our partnership with the Huntley Park District through the new agreement,” Huntley 158 Superintendent Jessica Lombard said in the release. “By continuing to leverage our shared resources and find new ways to collaborate, we are fulfilling the mission of [local leadership group Huntley Area Administrative Roundtable] and providing direct benefit to our students and families as well as the community at large.”

The park district previously had before- and after-school child care and gave the school district the use of Pinecrest Golf Club for the high school golf team, among other things, according to the release.

The new agreement gives the school district use of the Deicke Park facility for day trips starting next year, according to the release. In exchange, the park district can use middle school baseball and softball fields for their programming.

According to district documents, as part of the agreement, Deicke Park will also be a learning location for the district’s LIGHT program, which serves students with disabilities between the ages of 18 to 22 as they transition to adulthood.

“We’re pleased this agreement has been updated and allows two local taxing districts to efficiently serve our constituents,” said Scott Crowe, executive director for the park district. “It is a win-win for the community and boosts our community’s access to public facilities and spaces by enabling each district to utilize the other’s properties during off-peak times, ensuring our shared resources are enjoyed to their fullest. This agreement not only connects our respective districts but helps connect our entire community.”