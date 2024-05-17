Yandel Ramirez strikes out 12 in Crystal Lake South’s win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 13, Belvidere 0: At Crystal Lake, Gators starter Yandel Ramirez struck out 12 batters and threw a complete game to lead South to a nonconference win. Ramirez allowed two hits and no earned runs with one walk for the Gators (19-12).

C.J. Regillio hit a home run, while Carson Alther drove in two runs.

McHenry 13, Stevenson 3 (5 inn.): At McHenry, the Warriors drove in 13 runs on 12 hits to pick up a big nonconference win. Owen Micklinghoff drove in four runs for McHenry (25-7). Ryan Nagel and Kaden Wasniewski each brought in three.

Brandon Shannon threw five innings, striking out four batters and allowing two earned runs.

Softball

North Boone 2, Johnsburg 0: At Marengo, the Skyhawks ended their season in the Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinals. Kayla Riener had a hit for Johnsburg (14-16).

Hampshire 12, Geneva 2 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Bria Riebel hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs to lead the Whip-Purs to a nonconference win. Ali Sondergaard and Chloe Van Horn each hit a home run for Hampshire (19-12).

Hampshire starter Lily Sippel threw three innings and struck out two batters, allowing two earned runs off four hits. Morgan Trent came in for two innings of relief and struck out two batters.

Cary-Grove 13, Libertyville 2 (5 inn.): At Rosemont, Maddie Crick hit a home run and drove in four runs to help the Trojans earn a nonconference win. Addy Green brought in two more for CG (12-20), while Trojans starter Mia Olson threw five innings and struck out seven batters.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central 19, Marian Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (14-3) started the postseason with a win in the first round of the Marian Central Sectional.

Cary-Grove 20, Hoffman Estates 2: At Cary, the Trojans (13-4) opened the playoffs with a commanding win in the first round of the Cary-Grove Central Sectional.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 23, Dundee-Crown 2: At Wheaton, the Chargers (0-17) ended their season with a loss in the Cary-Grove Sectional’s first round.

Grayslake North 17, Crystal Lake South 3: At Grayslake, the Gators (5-16) dropped their first round matchup in the Marian Central Sectional to end their season.

McHenry 13, Prairie Ridge 12: At McHenry, the Warriors (7-9, 5-4) hung on to win their regular-season finale.

Boys volleyball

Lake Zurich 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (4-28) dropped their match 25-15, 25-16.