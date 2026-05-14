5 Things to Do: Butterfly Release Party in Geneva, Aurora Food Truck Festival and more this weekend

- Butterfly Release Party (Geneva): Families can help release butterflies at Peck Farm Park’s Butterfly House on Friday, May 15. Registration is required and 30-minute time slots are available between 3-6 p.m. The cost is $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. Visit genevaparks.org for more information.
- Mike Toomey Stand-up Comedy (St. Charles): WGN-TV’s Mike Toomey will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles. Comedian Katie Meiners will open the show. Tickets are $25. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information.
- Swing Into Summer Barn Dance (St. Charles): St. Charles Park District’s annual Summer Barn Dance is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Primrose Farm. Enjoy swing dancing, live Big Band music, explore the farm and more. Tickets are $18 if purchased in advance and $20 at the door. Visit stcparks.org for more information.
- Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band (St. Charles): Tom Keifer, lead singer for the ‘80s hard rock band Cinderella, performs at the Arcada Theatre with his solo band at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Aurora Food Truck Festival (Aurora): Sample a variety of cuisines at Aurora’s Food Truck Festival from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 15 on Benton Street from River to Broadway. The free event will also include live music and family-friendly activities. Click here for more information.
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