14 restaurants to check out in Starved Rock Country

The next time you’re on an adventure at Starved Rock or Matthiessen State Park, make sure to stop and enjoy a meal at one of the area’s many exceptional dining options.

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. This spring, explore some of the region’s iconic classic spots and new craft restaurants.

Bar Dolci, Ottawa's newest eatery and Italian lounge, offers artisan pizzas, delicious desserts and much more. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Bar Dolci

702 La Salle St., Ottawa

bardolci.com

This new concept, located next to it’s sister restaurant The Beach House in downtown Ottawa, offers an upscale lounge experience, an expansive drink menu and delicious desserts. Grab delectable lunch fare like gourmet pizzas, baked pastas, and handcrafted cocktails before the space morphs in the evening into a Champagne and dessert lounge – featuring curated wines and craft cocktails. This late night spot will offer thoughtful desserts like crème brûlée, a full line of gelato and small bites like truffled popcorn intended to pair with their artisan drinks.

Diners at Gaetano's Vault in Streator can reserve a table inside the restaurant's namesake bank vault. (Ryan Searl)

Gaetano’s Vault

200 E. Main St., Streator

GaetanosVault.com

Nestled in historic downtown Streator, you’ll find Gaetano’s Vault, one of Starved Rock Country’s premiere destination dining experiences. This welcoming upscale restaurant, housed in a former turn-of-the-century bank building, has been garnering rave reviews with their delectable menu and impeccable Roaring ‘20s decor. Gaetano’s is home to an approachable menu that melds classic American and Italian fare with more far-flung influences. You’ll find delectable offerings like a signature 16 oz. New York strip steak, citrus glazed mahi mahi and much more.

Customers value the atmosphere and fresh seafood at The Beach House in Ottawa. (Shannon Serpette)

The Beach House

700 La Salle St., Ottawa

BeachHouseGrille.com

Located in the heart of historic downtown Ottawa, The Beach House is home to coastal cuisine from around the world. You’ll find a variety of fresh half shell oysters, tuna poke and an authentic lobster roll. While focused on fresh fish and seafood, this popular dining destination offers plenty of non-seafood options, from pork shank al pastor to Thai curry chicken. Inside, you’ll find a full-size bar specializing in crafted cocktails, and an ample wine list and great atmosphere.

Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill

3585 IL-47, Morris

HonestAbesTapAndGrill.com

Since 2011, Honest Abe’s Tap House and Grill, in Morris, has been paying loving tribute to the great emancipator, through their name, decor and a stable of giant craft burgers. These award-winning Lincoln-themed burgers include The Gettysburger (American cheese, bacon, over easy eggs and a side of mayo) and The Rail-Splitter (Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled ham, pickles and honey mustard). The Lincoln Poor Boy, another popular pick, includes homemade garlic pork poor boy and provolone cheese, served on a grilled garlic butter hoagie roll. You’ll find more than 25 burgers, loaded mac and cheese bowls, and signature sandwiches on the menu, alongside some great appetizers like battered green beans, fried portabellas and a filet mignon quesadilla.

Hank’s Farm Restaurant

2973 IL-71, Ottawa

HanksFarm.com

For fans of one-of-a-kind dining destinations, consider a trip to Hank’s Farm Restaurant in Ottawa. This fan-favorite restaurant, housed inside a former dairy barn, is surrounded by 20+ picturesque rolling acres – home to roaming peacocks, chickens, ducks, turkeys and sheep. Hank’s features private event space, outdoor dining, a full bar and an elaborate Sunday brunch buffet – one of the best in Starved Rock Country.

Skoog's Pub & Grill (Mystery Diner)

Skoogs Pub & Grill

155 Mill St., North Utica

skoogspub.com

Located in Utica, just minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Skoog’s Pub & Grill is famous for serving up great homemade food in generous sized portions. This comfortable drinking and dining destination is located right in the heart of cozy downtown Utica, and is the perfect place to grab some post-hike burgers. Be sure to try the melt-in-your-mouth, 3/4 lb., Hearty Skoog Burger. This specially seasoned, never frozen burger is stacked high with your choices of cheese, bacon, grilled onion or fresh sauteed mushrooms. Looking for something to share with your group? Order a round of Skoog’s Famous Wings, offered breaded or unbreaded in a variety of delicious sauces.

Jeremiah Joe Coffee

807 LaSalle St., Ottawa

JeremiahJoeCoffee.com

Located in the heart of tree-lined downtown Ottawa, Jeremiah Joe has been providing delicious fresh brewed beverages since 2002. With a full menu of coffee and espresso based drinks, made from five signature house blends of imported coffee beans, Jeremiah Joe Coffee has remained a favorite among locals. From the simple black coffee to the blended cold brew espresso drinks, Jeremiah Joe caters to all stripes of coffee aficionados. In a hurry? Pay a visit to Jeremiah Joe Coffee’s convenient drive-thru locations located at 101 E. Canal Ave., Ottawa, and 1501 38th St., Suite B, Peru.

The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli

1219 Fulton St., Ottawa

TheCheeseShop.biz

For more than 30 years, The Cheese Shop and Deli has been providing Starved Rock Country, locals and visitors in the know, with delicious, fresh foods in an unusual setting: a former cheese factory! The building served as a storefront and manufacturing facility for the “Ottawa Milk Products Company” from 1942-1986, but now houses a full-fledged deli and restaurant, serving some of the best sub sandwiches in the area. Tucked away on the banks of the I&M Canal, The Cheese Shop and Deli offers a wide variety of paninis, subs and carver sandwiches, in addition to some great soup and sandwich combos and daily specials. The restaurant is keeping true to their roots, using a curated selection of specialty cheeses, fresh breads and delicious meats. Locals love their revolving selection of soups, including vegetable, ravs-n-broth, french onion, white bean-n-tomato and jalapeño cheese.

Bruce & Ollie’s Ice Cream, Specialty Coffee & Deli

166 Mill St., North Utica

BruceAndOllies.com

Feel like having an artisan ice cream while visiting downtown Utica? Bruce & Ollie’s is the Starved Rock Country region’s newest ice cream parlor, featuring a wide variety of delectable hand-scooped flavors, alongside a selection of craft beverages and grab-and-go food options. Located inside the village’s historic hardware building, this mom-n-pop shop exudes ambiance, featuring original stone walls, exposed beams and a cozy fireplace surrounded by plenty of comfortable seating options. On the menu you’ll find salads, soups, charcuterie boards, sandwiches (hot and cold) and breakfast offerings, alongside drinks like espressos, iced coffees and teas. Don’t miss a visit to Bruce & Ollie’s next time you’re walking down Utica’s Mill Street.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge Restaurant

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

starvedrocklodge.com

Experience an unforgettable evening at the Starved Rock Lodge’s veranda or beautiful indoor dining hall. The Veranda overlooks the Illinois River, while the dining hall is a stunning throwback venue. Enjoy a night of drinks, live music, and delicious food. The lodge’s rustic cabin-like atmosphere creates the perfect post-adventure retreat.

The bar and lounge area at Uptown Grill in La Salle. (Photo provided by Alexis Anderes)

Uptown Grill

601 1st St., La Salle

Uptowngrill.com

La Salle’s Uptown Grill is renowned for their polished take on classics and is often lauded as being one of the best places to grab prime rib in the Chicago area on Friday and Saturday nights. These charbroiled steaks are cut and aged in-house, and the seafood, shellfish, and oysters are prepared fresh every day. But in addition to offering great food and a full service bar and lounge (complete with an extensive list of more than 100 wines and 12 craft beers on tap), Uptown Grill also is home to one of the most exciting music venues in Starved Rock Country. On select nights, the stage at Uptown’s Playlist Theater hosts popular touring acts. Past guests have included Alejandro Escovedo, Robbie Fulks, The War and Treaty and Loudon Wainwright III.

Photo provided by August Hill Winery

August Hill Winery & Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., North Utica

augusthillwinery.com

Located in the heart of downtown Utica, August Hill’s sophisticated tasting room offers a selection of award winning, locally produced, wines. Best of all, their line of sparkling wines is produced with grapes grown on a sprawling vineyard located in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy a glass of August Hill’s award-winning Berlyn Red, share a wine flight on their beautiful patio or even buy a case of wine to share with friends and family.

CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa (Ryan Searl )

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

CatsEyeWineBar.com

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit. Explore an extensive selection of local and international wines. Craft cocktail lovers will appreciate the always evolving drink menu. This intimate setting hosts art openings, drag shows, wine tastings and live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues and tribute acts.

Verucchi's Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Verucchi’s Ristorante

600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley

Verucchis.com

Celebrating more than 100 years of serving the freshest pastas, you too can enjoy the time-tested recipes that five generations of Verucchi’s have to offer. Start off with the garlicky bagna cauda while waiting for your pasta to arrive. A local favorite at Verucchi’s is the “tavern style” chicken, a wet batter preparation compared with their traditional flour. Polenta, homemade Italian sausage or meatballs can be added as a side. You’ll also find an expansive wine list and comfortable bar separate from the dining area.