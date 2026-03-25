5 things to do in McHenry County: 4th Fridays Art Show in Crystal Lake, Bunny Brunch this weekend

Nancy Merkling Productions presents the 4th Fridays Art Show from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 27 at The Dole Mansion (pictured) in Crystal Lake. (Aaron Dorman, Aaron Dorman)

4th Fridays Art Show (Crystal Lake): Nancy Merkling Productions presents the 4th Fridays Art Show from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 27 at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. The event includes art exhibits, live music and food/drinks. Visit thedole.org for more information.

Journey tribute band E5C4P3 (McHenry): Journey tribute band E5C4P3 (Escape) will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 at The Vixen McHenry. E5C4P3 covers the Steve Perry era and all the hits from ‘“Lights” and “Wheel In The Sky” to “Separate Ways” and “Be Good To Yourself” and even some deep cuts. Tickets start at $15. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Lucy’s Comedy (Crystal Lake): Enjoy an evening of laughter with headliner Brian Hicks, featuring Mike Preston, and hosted by Brian Williams, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $29. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

Original Open Mic Night (Woodstock): All-Original Open Mic at Stage Left in the Woodstock Opera House features original songwriters, poets, storytellers and composers. The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27. Only 12 spots are available. For more information or to sign up, visit woodstockoperahouse.com.

Bunny Brunch and Egg Hunt (Algonquin): Port Edward restaurant in Algonquin will host a special holiday brunch and egg hunt at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 28. Families can enjoy a kid-friendly buffet, egg hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. Visit portedward.com for more information or to purchase tickets.