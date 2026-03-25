5 Things to Do: Easter EGG-stravaganza in Yorkville, Adult Egg Hunt in Oswego this weekend

- Easter EGG-Stravaganza (Yorkville): Yorkville’s Easter EGG-Stravaganza is Saturday, March 28 at Autumn Creek Elementary School. Two sessions are available: 9 and 10:30 a.m. The cost is $10 per child. Click here for more information and to register.
- Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt (Oswego): Egg hunts aren’t just for kids! Adults 21 and over can search for eggs at Fox Bend Golf Course using flashlights at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 27. Prizes will be available. The cost is $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Click here for details. The Oswegoland Park District will also host a Dog Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at Prairie Point Park.
- Kendall County Historical Society Egg Hunt (Yorkville): The Kendall County Historical Society’s Easter Egg Hunt is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Lyon Farm, 7935 Rt. 71, Yorkville. Kids can enjoy indoor games, crafts, cookie decorating, bunny petting and pictures with the Easter bunny. The outdoor hunt begins at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per child, adults are free. Click here for more information.
- “Hannah Montana” Pop-Up event (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville is hosting a “Hannah Montana” trivia, karaoke and dance party to celebrate the popular show’s 20th anniversary at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27. Food and drink specials will be available. Click here for more information.
- “Riverdance 30 – The Next Generation: (Aurora): The beauty of Irish dance comes alive as “Rivedance 30 – The Next Generation" performs at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora March 27-29. Click here for more information on showtimes and tickets.
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