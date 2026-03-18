5 things to do in McHenry County: Queen tribute concert, Indoor Farmers Market at The Dole this weekend

- Bohemian Queen (Crystal Lake): Bohemian Queen, a tribute to Queen, will perform at 8 pm. Friday, March 20 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $59. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Revelator: A Tribute to Tedeschi Trucks Band (Crystal Lake): Enjoy the music of Tedeschi Trucks Band, known for their mix of blues, rock, soul and jam-band influences, at this tribute concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $43. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- The Cleverlys Live (Woodstock): The Cleverlys will bring their unique blend of bluegrass music and hilarious comedy to Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Tickets start at $37. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Indoor Farmers Market at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Support local vendors at this indoor winter market at The Dole in Crystal Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The Market + Bar will be serving drinks, while guests can enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch options from food vendors. Visit farmersmarketatthedole.org for more information.
- Free comedy night (McHenry): Enjoy an evening of laughter and music with comedy from the Boulduc Brothers and music from C & C Dueling pianos at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at The Vixen McHenry. There is no drink minimum. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.
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