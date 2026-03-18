5 things to do in DeKalb County: Toby Keith tribute concert, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra spring concert

- Sip & Sparkle Jewelry Swap (Sycamore): Tails Humane Society’s second annual Sip & Sparkle Jewelry Swap is from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore. Discover hidden treasures as participants swap 3-5 pieces of gently used jewelry or accessories. Tickets are $35 and proceeds from this event benefit Tails. Visit tailshumanesociety.org for more information.
- Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra (DeKalb): Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra presents its spring Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. The concert will feature selections from popular films. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Visit kishorchestra.org for more information.
- Made in America: A Toby Keith Tribute (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host this tribute concert to country music legend Toby Keith with two shows, at 4:30 and 8 p.m., Saturday, March 21. The 11-piece band recreates the energy, look and feel of a Toby Keith concert. For ticket or more information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.
- Obscura Paracon (DeKalb): Obsura Paracon is a two-day paranormal convention March 21-22 at NIU’s Altgeld Hall. It brings together investigators, authors, mediums, psychics, vendors and fans of the strange for a weekend of lectures, workshops, shopping, networking and after-hours events. Tickets are $15 per day. Visit obscuraparacon.com for more information.
- Rockford Peaches and the History of Women’s Baseball (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host this program about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which lasted from 1943-1954. Rockford’s team, The Peaches, were one of the best teams in the league. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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