5 things to do in McHenry County: Holiday market in McHenry, Frostmoon Faire in Crystal Lake and more!

- Trivia in Woodstock and Algonquin: Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock and Scorched Earth Brewing Co. in Algonquin will host Trivia Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13. Both trivia events begin at 7 p.m. Visit scorchedearthbrewing.com or click here for information about Stage Left Cafe’s event.
- Taylor Swift Tribute Concert: Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake will host “Love Story: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Visit rauecenter.org for ticket information.
- Afternoon Tea at Casting Whimsy: Enjoy a special menu based around a “Magic School” theme for afternoon tea this weekend at Casting Whimsy in Woodstock. Visit castingwhimsy.com for more information or to make a reservation.
- McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes Holiday Market: Get some holiday shopping done at the holiday market in downtown McHenry, which runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 6. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Frostmoon Faire: The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake will host this unique Faire from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. The event will feature art booths and demos, madrigal singers, costumed characters, scavenger hunt, Toasty Cheese food trucks, games and more. Click here for more information.
The Scene