5 Things to Do: ‘Menopause The Musical 2,’ Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute at The Dixon Theatre this weekend

- “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through the Change” (Dixon): The sequel to the hit “Menopause The Musical” is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship. The musical is at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Phidian Musicale featuring Thomas Gehlbach (Dixon): Dixon High School graduate Gehlbach will play in the Phidian Musicale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. The show is free and open to the public. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Pumpkin Smash (Dixon): Sauk Valley Community College will host a free pumpkin smash event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 8. Recycle your Halloween pumpkin into compost at the event, which will also feature games and family-friendly activities. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Texas Flood concert (Dixon): Texas Flood will pay tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and other blues legends at this concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. Visit dixontheatre.com for tickets and more information.
- Festival of Trees (Rock Falls): Rock River Hospice & Home’s 36th Annual Festival of Trees opens at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, at the McCormick Event Center. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 15. This year’s theme is “Sparkling Spruces.” Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene