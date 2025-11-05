5 things to do in McHenry County: Prince tribute, holiday shopping and more this weekend

- First Friday (McHenry): Kick off your holiday shopping season Friday, Nov. 7 at downtown McHenry shops that stay open until 8 p.m. Shop businesses on Green Street, Riverside Drive and Elm Street. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Gabriel Sanchez and the Prince Experience (McHenry): Enjoy the music of legendary artist Prince in this tribute show Saturday, Nov. 8 at The Vixen in McHenry. Visit the website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Farmers Market and Indoor Winter Market (Crystal Lake): The Farmers Market at the historic Dole mansion moves indoors for the season on Sunday, Nov. 9. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit farmersmarketatthedole.org for more information and a list of vendors.
- Lucy’s Comedy (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host comedians Luca Ferro and Ben Noble in a Lucy’s Comedy event at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Tickets start at $29. Visit rauecenter.org for tickets or more information.
- “An Evening with Celebrity Housewives” (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host a live discussion and Q&A session with cast members from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives of New York.” Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene