5 Things to Do: Fleetwood Mac tribute concert, pumpkin smash event this weekend in Kendall County

- Pumpkin Smash and Composting (Oswego): The Oswego Junior Women’s Club is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at Prairie Point Community Park. Bring your pumpkins to smash, while enjoying music, a bounce house, food trucks and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Gobbler Hobbler 10K & Mashed Potato Mile (Oswego): Take a scenic run along the Fox River on Sunday, Nov. 9. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at Fox Chase Elementary School. Visit the Oswegoland Park District’s website for more information.
- Live music from Phil Hamilton (Yorkville): Recording artist Phi Hamilton will perform his red dirt music at the Law Office Pub & Music Hall at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Click here for more information.
- Tribute Shows at Sandwich Opera House (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House has two great tribute shows this weekend. Stevie McVie will perform the music of Fleetwood Mac on Friday, Nov. 7 while Angelina Victoria will perform the music of Selena on Saturday, Nov. 8. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
- Escape Adventure (Yorkville): The Yorkville Public Library will host this all ages Escape Room adventure. Guests will have 30 minutes to use the provided clues to escape. This is an ongoing program through Nov. 29. Visit the library’s website for specific dates and times or more information.
The Scene