5 Things to Do: Halloween Lights Trolley Tours, Great Midwest Train Show

- Halloween Lights Trolley Tour (Naperville): The Halloween Lights Trolley Tour runs between 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 and Friday, Oct. 31. Visit napervilletrolley.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the Great Midwest Train Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. The show will feature hundreds of tables of exhibitors and trains that kids can run. For more information, visit click here.
- Dia de Muertos celebration (Naperville): The Alliance of Latinos in the Suburbs is hosting a Dia de Muertos celebration from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. The event will feature live entertainment, crafts, painting, cultural workshops and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live” (Naperville): Brightside Theatre presents this Halloween cult-classic through Nov. 9 at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall on the campus of North Central University. This show is not recommended for anyone under 13. For more information on showtimes or to purchase tickets, visit brightsidetheatre.com.
- Last call for Disturbia Haunted House (Downers Grove): It’s the last weekend for frightful fun at Downers Grove’s very own Disturbia Haunted House. It’s open from 7-10 p.m. tonight and from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit hauntedhousedisturbia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
