5 Things to Do: Halloween Lights Trolley Tours, Great Midwest Train Show

Train enthusiasts marvel at the trains during a previous Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton in this Shaw Local file photo. (Lorae Mundt)

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
  1. Halloween Lights Trolley Tour (Naperville): The Halloween Lights Trolley Tour runs between 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 and Friday, Oct. 31. Visit napervilletrolley.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the Great Midwest Train Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. The show will feature hundreds of tables of exhibitors and trains that kids can run. For more information, visit click here.
  3. Dia de Muertos celebration (Naperville): The Alliance of Latinos in the Suburbs is hosting a Dia de Muertos celebration from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. The event will feature live entertainment, crafts, painting, cultural workshops and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  4. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live” (Naperville): Brightside Theatre presents this Halloween cult-classic through Nov. 9 at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall on the campus of North Central University. This show is not recommended for anyone under 13. For more information on showtimes or to purchase tickets, visit brightsidetheatre.com.
  5. Last call for Disturbia Haunted House (Downers Grove): It’s the last weekend for frightful fun at Downers Grove’s very own Disturbia Haunted House. It’s open from 7-10 p.m. tonight and from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit hauntedhousedisturbia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
