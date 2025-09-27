Northern Illinois’ scariest haunts: A guide to the area’s best haunted houses

As the days grow shorter and the autumn air takes on a chilling bite, it can only mean one thing: Haunted house season is officially upon us.

Whether you’re looking for a terrifying trip through a dark cornfield or a scream-filled tour of a decaying asylum, the region is home to some of the most elaborate and terrifying attractions in the country.

Many of the area’s haunted houses are open on weekends and select weekdays through early November, but check websites for specific dates, hours and pricing.

Basement of the Dead – Aurora

Aurora’s Basement of the Dead is not for the faint of heart. According to its website, Basement of the Dead has been rated by many outlets as one of the Chicago area’s scariest haunted houses. The attraction is located in the basement of a 120-year-old building in downtown Aurora. Check out the Shattered 3D haunted attraction. Basement of the Dead, 42 W. New York St., Aurora, is not recommended for children younger than 13. For pricing details and dates/times of operation, visit basementofthedead.com.

Old Joliet State Prison – Joliet

Plenty of creepy creatures wait for you at the Old Joliet Prison Haunted House, 401 Woodruff Road. This year’s horrors include Death Row Rampage, Cellblock 13 Warden’s Revenge, The Forsaken Facility and more. After you escape the horror, those 21 and older can relax with a drink at the Warden’s Office Secret Bar or Neon Cowboy Secret Bar. Or try the Asylum mini-escape game or the more difficult Prison Break mini-escape game. Check out Phobia: Sensory Overload for an intense immersive experience. Not recommended for children younger than 12. Ticket prices vary by date but begin at $19.99 and go up. For dates and times or to buy tickets, visit hauntedprison.com.

Photo provided by Old Joliet Prison/Joliet Area Historical Museum (Photo provided by Old Joliet Prison/Joliet Area Historical Museum)

Insanity Haunted House – Peru

Insanity Haunted House, located in the Peru Mall at 3940 Route 251 in Peru, features 10,000 square feet of “pure terror” as guests make their way in and out of several rooms. Guests will encounter rooms filled with terrifying and frightful screams, and come face to face with gruesome creatures. Ticket prices vary from $20 to $40. Not recommended for kids younger than 12. For more information on dates/times or to buy tickets, visit insanityhh.com.

Haunted Haven – Dixon

Haunted Haven, located on Who Else Land at 126 Anderson Road, Dixon, delivers intense scares in the woods. The Haunted Haven barn burned down in May, forcing a relocation. Guests will be placed directly in the middle of the interactive scene, where they’ll come face to face with grisly creatures. Haunted Haven uses scents, fog and lights. Ticket prices begin at $15. Not recommended for children younger than 13. For dates and times, visit hauntedhaven.org.

Massacre Haunted House – Montgomery

Massacre Haunted House, 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, has been scaring guests for over 15 years. More than 30,000 square feet and 40 rooms of sheer terror await. Massacre features three haunted attractions: the haunted house; “Freak Show,” an intense clown-themed attraction; and “The Underground,” a chilling experience in the basement. Ticket prices vary by date. Visit fearthemassacre.com to check dates and times.

Lockport is hoping to capitalize on the expected success of the Hellsgate Haunted House with more opportunities for its downtown businesses. (Provided photo)

HellsGate Haunted House – Lockport

Visit this haunted mansion in the woods ... if you dare. Billed on its website as a haunted adventure, HellsGate is a multi-level mansion with secret rooms, a giant slide and ghastly ghouls in Lockport. New in 2025 is a monstrous mausoleum that features new rooms, characters and scares. The adventure will take guests through frightening trails and a multi-level mansion hidden in the woods, with more than 150 actors. Parking is located at 301 W. 2nd St., and guests will take a shuttle bus to the entrance. For dates and times or to buy tickets, visit hellsgate.com.

5 Points Haunted House – West Chicago

This haunted house opened in 2024 in the former site of Club 38 and Synergy nightclubs, at 241 W. Roosevelt Road. The two-floor haunted house will have at least 50 animatronic figures across the 10 spaces on its top floor and four to five in the basement, with a small portion outside. It also will incorporate elements from the club’s history from its early days as a farm through the Synergy bar. Open Fridays through Sundays and select Thursdays through Nov. 2. It will be open every night the week of Halloween. No-scare hours also are available on select afternoons. For more information or to buy tickets, visit 5pointshaunt.com.

Evil Intentions Haunted House – Maple Park

Evil surrounds guests at this haunted house, now located at Forsaken Hollow, a larger and more terrifying home at 45W050 Beith Road in Maple Park. Visitors will experience evil and terror in this new spooky location. For information about dates and times or to buy tickets, visit eihaunt.com.

Disturbia Haunted House – Downers Grove

Disturbia, located at 1213 Butterfield Road in Downers Grove, is owned by the same team as Aurora’s Basement of the Dead. Terror awaits guests around every corner, with a variety of rooms and scenarios with different ghastly scares. The haunted house uses special effects, unique set designs and trained actors for the ultimate experience. For information about dates and times or to buy tickets, visit hauntedhousedisturbia.com.

Realm of Terror – Round Lake Beach

This haunted house, located at 421 W. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach, has been scaring folks for more than 20 years. The 2025 theme is Rotten Origins, which explores the story of the sinister beginnings of the house on the hill and the farmer who discovered its hidden secrets. Enjoy themed food and drinks before or after your scary adventures. Not recommended for anyone younger than 13. No-actor night is Oct. 30, and family-friendly hours also are available. For date and time information or to buy tickets, visit realmofterror.com.

Nightmare Haunted Attraction – Princeton

The Bureau County Fairgrounds at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton will be haunted from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 3 through Nov. 1. The dirt-floored barns transform from functional farm buildings into a creepy atmosphere full of ghouls and specters. For an extra bit of seasonal celebration, catch the annual Halloween parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, on Main Street in Princeton. For information, visit nightmarehauntedattraction.com.

Fear Forest – Galena

Shenandoah Riding Center in Galena is home to “Fear Forest,” a haunted trail experience on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Experience this spooky walk through the woods, where the only light to guide you is from the moon and stars. The hike usually takes about 20 to 30 minutes. Music, food and drinks will be available for purchase from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information on dates and times, click here.