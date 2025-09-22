Your guide to some of the best fall festivals yet to come in northern Illinois

Debbie Krueger of St. Charles and her grandson, Dominic, 5, look at a scarecrow on display along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Fall is that sweet spot between sweltering summer days and frigid winter nights. And what better way to enjoy these comfortable temperatures than by spending a day outdoors supporting local artists, taking in scarecrow and pumpkin displays and squeezing in one last carnival ride?

To get you started, here’s a curated list of events that celebrate the cozy magic of fall.

Huntley Fall Fest — Sept. 26–28, Huntley

For over 20 years, Huntley Fall Fest has offered a long weekend of free entertainment, a carnival midway, and family fun. Expect carousel classics, a century wheel, thrill rides like Pharaoh’s Fury, a pancake breakfast with a topping bar, fireworks, car and tractor shows, a craft fair, scarecrow-building—and more. Hours are 5–11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Sunday at 12015 Mill St., Huntley.

Art in the Barn — Sept. 27–28, Barrington

The 50th annual Art in the Barn Fine Art Show takes place on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Highway 22, Barrington. This juried festival showcases acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture and more. A food court and live music entertain while you browse. Hours both days are 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; admission is $5 for adults, free for those under 12.

The Pool, an interactive field of concentric circles that create a light landscape for visitors to run, walk, dance, jump and play across will be featured in Aurora's "Lumenaura" exhibit in October. (Photo courtesy of JR East)

LUMENAURA — Oct. 10–26, Aurora

Returning for a second year, LUMENAURA transforms downtown Aurora into an immersive light-and-sound playground. Fest Weekend, Oct. 10–12, features live entertainment and opportunities to create your own art. The full immersive experience runs through Oct. 26.

Scarecrow Weekend — Oct. 11–13, St. Charles

More than 110 handmade scarecrows will line downtown during the 40th annual Scarecrow Weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a Family Zone, festive photo ops, Scarecrow-to-Go, and the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show at Pottawatomie Park. Hours: 12–6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday.

Burgoo Festival — Oct. 11–12, Utica

Celebrating its 55th year, Utica’s Burgoo Festival is one of northern Illinois’s largest and longest-running fall parties. Street vendors, live music and artisans abound. The star is burgoo—a hearty stew slow-cooked 12 to 18 hours over a wood fire alongside the historic I&M Canal, and ready to be served at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Some pumpkin decorators took the classic route, and sought to make their pumpkins spooky, as seen on Oct. 25, 2024 in the 5 and under weird, ugly and scary category of the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival pumpkin decoration contest. (Camden Lazenby)

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival — Oct. 22–26, Sycamore

This 64th annual festival fills downtown Sycamore near Main and State streets. The week-long celebration includes a pumpkin check-in and public art display, an opening giant cake cutting ceremony, a parade on Oct. 26, a house walk, carnival, craft shows and a “Pumpkins at the Movies” theme.