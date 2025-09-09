Grundy County Corn Festival set for Sept. 24-28

A train rides down West Washington Street at the 75th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in downtown Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

The Grundy County Corn Festival will once again transform downtown Morris into a celebration of the fall season.

From Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 28, the 76th annual event brings a packed schedule of family-friendly fun, including a carnival, a craft and flea market, live entertainment and of course, a corn-themed food extravaganza.

A couple checks out the merchandise trailer at the 75th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in downtown Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

Live Music & Kids Shows

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Let’s Be Inclusive Kids: Joe Reilly Music, Talent Show, MCHS Band & Choir on the Event Stage.

Thursday, Sept. 25: One Foot in the Groove, Frankfort Brass Band, Jump! Van Halen Tribute on the Main Stage. Spotlight on Grundy County Dancers and Amazing Chemical Encounters on the Event Stage.

Friday, Sept. 26: Billy Gray Band, Don’t Matter to Me, and Ultimate Eric Church Tribute on the Main Stage. Let’s Be Inclusive Kids: Joe Reilly Music, Playing with Rock and Votex and Diamond Dog Show on the Event Stage.

Saturday, Sept. 27: Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band, The Flatbed Fords, “DJ Playing Today’s Hits” and Hairbanger’s Ball on the Main Stage. LFM Tae Kwon Do – Demo will be on the Event Stage.

Events & Activities

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Kick-off and National Anthem at 5 p.m., pony rides, chili supper, train rides, carnival, art & photo show, Eagle Auxiliary fudge sale, water fights, petting zoo, beer tent and musical bingo with Mike & Joan and the queen coronation at the Event Stage.

Thursday, Sept. 25: Pony rides, train rides, carnival, beer tent (located at Wauponsee & Washington), petting zoo, art & photo show and fudge sale.

Friday, Sept. 26: Pony rides, train rides, carnival, beer tent and fudge sale, kids pedal pull, petting zoo, ham & bean dinner, art & photo show and Doug’s Dancers.

Trevor Delehanty, left, helps Emmett Fullmer, 4, and Miles Kuhn, 4, during the Kiddie Water Fight at the 75th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in downtown Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

Saturday, Sept. 27: Pickleball tournament, crackerbox derby, Morris Hospital 5K Run, Ron Hibler Antique Tractor Show, kiddie water fights, train rides, pony rides, Grundy County 4-H Cut Meat Auction, fudge sale, cornhole bags tournament, pie eating contest, hobby & handicraft exhibit, petting zoo, beer tent and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. at Stratton Park.

Sunday, Sept. 28: Ron Hibler Antique Tractor Show, big wheel race, fudge sale, dance school performances, pork burgers, pony rides, petting zoo, On Broadway Dancers & Jesse White Tumblers and carnival.

Craft Show & Flea Market: The market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.

Parade: The parade steps off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28. It steps off at Liberty and Depot Street before proceeding south on Liberty to W. Washington Street and ending at Fulton Street.

Food: Enjoy a free popcorn giveaway in the 400 block of Liberty Street, as well as a variety of food vendors, including Annabell’s BBQ, Backdraft BBW, Buddy Mac Eat n Run, Comfort Cookin, Dizon’s, Mia Bella’s, Moe Joe’s, Pierogi Rig, Pizza For U, Sarah’s Sweet Shoppe and many more.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit cornfestival.org.