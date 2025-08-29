Prost! Oktoberfest returns – in September – to Batavia for third year

Sturdy Shelter Brewing’s third annual Oktoberfest will bring German traditions, live music and authentic food and drink to Batavia, Sept. 12-14, 2025. (Photo provided by Sturdy Shelter Brewing)

Sturdy Shelter Brewing’s third annual Oktoberfest will bring German traditions, live music and authentic food and drink to Batavia Sept. 12 through 14.

Guests can sing along to traditional Bavarian tunes while enjoying a pretzel and Munich-style brews, or compete in costume and stein-holding contests during the festivities at the brewery at 10 Shumway Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own liter steins to fill and wear their lederhosen, dirndls and Bavarian hats.

The event is free to attend, and children under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

On Sept. 11, ahead of the festival, Sturdy Shelter will release its Shelterfest Munich-Style Fest Bier, brewed in the style of present-day Oktoberfest beers. The 5.9% ABV lager is malt-forward with hints of light toast in both aroma and flavor.

Food partners will be serving pretzels made from the brewery’s spent grain, among other Deutschland staples.

The Oktoberfest event schedule:

Friday, Sept. 12: Open noon to 11 p.m.

Burn’n Bull BBQ and Barry’s Sweets will serve food from 4 to 8 p.m.

Singer David Fraccaro will lead an Oktoberfest Sing-along from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Stadium Street Eats and Barry’s Sweets will serve food from noon to 8 p.m.

A costume competition and state-qualifying stein holding competition will begin at 2 p.m. with men’s and women’s categories in each.

Die Musikmeister’s Band will perform Bavarian music and dancing from 3 to 6 p.m. traditional Bavarian music and dancing.

Sunday, Sept. 14: Open noon to 7 p.m.

Le Truff Noir will be serving food from noon to 6 p.m.

A costume competition and state-qualifying stein holding competition will begin at 2 p.m. with men’s and women’s categories in each.

In addition to the German-themed offerings, guests can enjoy 18 taps of different brews, wine, featured cocktails, and house-made sodas.

For more information, visit sturdyshelterbrewing.com.