5 things to do in DeKalb County: ‘Brass from the Past’ concert in Genoa

- DeKalb Farmers’ Market: The market is held on Thursdays through Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Van Buer Plaza in DeKalb. Visit dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market for more information.
- Shabbona Farmers’ Market: On Saturday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, visit this market at Purdy Park in Shabbona to find locally produced food and crafts.
- “Brass from the Past” Concert (Genoa): Head to the Warehouse on Park on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. for a live performance from this popular rock and soul tribute band. Visit thewarehouseonpark.com/home for more information.
- Line & Couples Dancing (Sycamore): On Friday, Aug. 29 join the fun at Denim & Diamonds Saloon for a night of line and couples dancing. Visit danddsaloon.com for more information.
- International Cheese Tasting (DeKalb): Sample cheeses from around the world at DeKalb Public Library from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30. Click here for more information.
The Scene