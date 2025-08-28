5 Things to Do: Billy Joel tribute at The Dixon Theatre, Paw Paw’s Labor Day celebration and more

- “Billy the Kid” Billy Joel Tribute at Dixon Historic Theatre: Billy Joel tribute artist Billy the Kid will perform The Piano Man’s biggest hits Saturday, Aug. 30. Ticket prices start at $25. For more information, visit dixontheatre.com.
- Lions Club Labor Day Celebration (Paw Paw): Celebrate Labor Day at with the Paw Paw Lions Club and the annual end-of-summer celebration Friday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31. Enjoy three nights of food, live music, fireworks and more at various locations throughout the village. Visit the Lions Club’s Facebook page for more details.
- Music at the Square (Dixon): Korey C Pepper will perform at the final night of the 2025 Music at the Square summer concert series. The performance is from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 at John Dixon Park.
- Grist Mill Grind 10K & 1-Mile Fun Walk (Franklin Grove): A scenic run/walk through a natural area with hills and streams at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 at Franklin Creek State Natural Area. This event is great for active participants and casual walkers. Visit franklincreekconservation.org for more information.
- “Clueless” Movie Screening (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will show the ‘90s hit movie “Clueless” to celebrate the iconic film’s 30th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Visit dixontheatre.com/ for more information.
The Scene