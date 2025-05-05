Cooking, art classes make for perfect group outings, date nights

Wilton is offering a variety of baking and decorating classes at its new Wilton Sweet Studio in Naperville. (© Nuccio DiNuzzo Photography/© Nuccio DiNuzzo Photography)

The next time you’re planning a romantic date night or a fun-filled girls’ night out, why not try something a little more hands-on and memorable?

There are plenty of creative and delicious experiences that will have you laughing, learning and bonding over a shared project.

From mastering the art of pizza making to unleashing your inner artist with a paint and sip, these cooking and art classes are the perfect recipe for a unique and unforgettable night.

Katie and Mike Ilic own the DIY wood sign workshops in St. Charles and Oswego. (Sandy Bressner)

ART CLASSES

Pinot’s Palette – St. Charles, Naperville

Pinot’s Palette offers the perfect paint and sip party for date night or girls’ night out. No experience is required to create a masterpiece, as all classes are led by expert instructors and all materials are provided. Some recent classes include Starry Night Sunflower, Cool Mountain Vibrations, Serene Sunrise and more. Kids’ classes are also offered. Register for a class at pinotspalette.com.

Board & Brush – St. Charles, Oswego, Downers Grove, Naperville

There are several Chicagoland locations of this national creative studio business, which offers DIY sign and wood project workshops and more. Pick your own project, like boxes, trays, and coat racks, or take a specialty workshop, which could include door mats, planters, benches, backyard games and more. Children’s workshops are also offered. Beer and wine are available for purchase. Sign up for a workshop at boardandbrush.com.

Chelsea McGee Studios – Sycamore

Chelsea McGee Studios offers a variety of paint and sip and art classes for all ages. Some recent offerings include holiday art classes, canvas paint and sips, mommy and me classes, private group classes and more. Sign up for classes at chelseamcghee.com.

North American Pizza & Culinary Academy in Lisle offers a variety of classes.

COOKING CLASSES

North American Pizza & Culinary Academy – Lisle

Learn how to make a variety of pizzas and Italian food at these workshops in Lisle. Classes include New York-style pizza, Old World Chicago pizza, stuffed pizza, wood-fired pizzas and tavern-style pizza, as well as favorites like Italian sausage, Italian comfort foods and desserts like macarons. Date night and kids’ classes are available. For more information or to register, visit pizzaculinaryacademy.com.

Wilton Sweet School – Naperville

Take cake or cookie decorating classes at Wilton’s new Naperville location. The Wilton Sweet School offers a variety of classes that vary by topic, age and skill. Each student will learn at their own workstation with all tools and materials provided. There are classes specifically for date nights or girls’ nights, or for the entire family. For more information, visit wilton.com/wilton-sweet-studio/

Wilton is offering baking and decorating classes at Wilton Sweet Studio, pictured, in Naperville. (Photo provided by Wilton )

Sur La Table – Naperville

Sur La Table’s Naperville location offers a variety of classes, from spring brunch favorites to steak dinners to French pastry classes. In addition to French cuisine, participants can learn how to make Italian, Spanish and British dishes and Asian-inspired meals. Classes are available for ages 14 and up. Click here for more information or to sign up for a class. surlatable.com

Fox Den Cooking School – St. Charles

Fox Den offers a variety of classes for families, kids and adults. Learn how to make dishes like Beef Wellington, paella, pad Thai, Detroit-style pizza, pierogis, Japanese favorites and much more. As a bonus, guests get to eat what they make, and beer and wine are available for purchase. All equipment is provided. Visit foxdencooking.com for more information or to sign up for a class.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE COOKING & ARTS CLASSES

Joliet Junior College – Joliet

Joliet Junior College has a renowned culinary program, and community members can take advantage of the school’s expertise with a huge variety of Lifelong Learning classes. Partner discounts are available for the cooking classes, making these classes perfect for a date night. Some of the offerings include craft beer and wine classes, international cuisine classes, baking and dessert classes and special holiday-themed classes. Art, music and floral arranging classes are also available. Click here for more information or to register. jjc.edu

McHenry County College – Crystal Lake

Take a one-evening or one-day course in McHenry County College’s Personal Development program. The college offers a wide variety of courses in the culinary arts, including Beer 411, Craft Spirits 411, Fun Cookie Decorating, The Perfect Risotto and Focaccia Bread and more. Or try additional courses in fine arts, like clay or photography, or home and garden courses. There are so many fun courses and programs to choose from. Click here for more information about McHenry County College’s personal enrichment culinary classes. mchenry.edu

Elgin Community College – Elgin

Elgin Community College offers cookie decorating, Italian food and pizza making classes for both adults and the whole family, in addition to painting, crochet and origami classes. Click here for more information about these classes. elgin.edu