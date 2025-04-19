Musicals, national bands on the schedule at The Dixon Historic Theatre this summer, fall

The Dixon Historic Theatre's upcoming season, which begins March 2 with "Spamilton," features 70 shows and events. (Photo provided by The Dixon: Historic Theatre)

After months of renovations, The Dixon Historic Theatre is getting ready to host a grand reopening celebration, as well as an upcoming season with 70 events, including A-list bands, national touring companies and much more.

Renovations to the 102-year old theatre’s roof, exterior, and bathrooms, as well as a fresh paint job, began in October and are expected to be completed March 1.

Which is perfect timing, according to Executive Director Darren Mangler, because the 2025 season opened March 2 with a national touring company presentation of “Spamilton.”

In the past, the theater has hosted between 24 and 26 shows a year. But this year, they will triple that number.

“It will be a lot of work, but we’re very excited about it,” Mangler said of the 70 shows on the 2025 schedule. “It’s almost like a big experiment to see what everyone wants to see. We’re hoping to bring in more people from other areas. Once people find out we’re doing all these big shows, they’ll come. We want people to know The Dixon is alive.”

The lineup of musicals, which the theater is producing with both professional and local actors, includes “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” opening June 20; “Sweet Charity,” opening July 24; and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” opening Sept. 19.

“I think there’s always hidden talent in areas like the Sauk Valley, people who used to be in New York or Los Angeles, and moved back home,“ Mangler said. ”I think there are very talented people in the area who just need an opportunity to get back on stage and show the community what they have. I believe if anyone has theater in their heart, they should have access to a stage.”

The national touring company of “Menopause 2 The Musical: Cruising Through the ‘Change’” will do two shows, a matinee and evening performance, on Nov. 8. “America’s Sweethearts,” a fundraiser for Honor Flight that features three women singing classic songs from the 1940s and 1950s, is set for Memorial Day weekend.

National bands taking the stage include Sister Hazel, best known for the 1997 hit song “All For You,” on May 11. Guitarist Orianthi will headline the “Bikes, Blues, Brews, and BBQ” event, which also features several area blues bands, on Oct. 11. Finally, Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform on Nov. 29.

Seventeen tribute acts will pay homage to iconic artists like Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Selena, Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and more.

This season’s Children’s Theatre shows are “Into the Woods Jr.” and “Willy Wonka Jr.,” for kids ages 5-16 years old.

The season will also feature a variety of stand-up comedians and improv groups, as well as movie nights. Mangler said there will be 15 movie screenings, which include “The Empire Strikes Back” on May 3 and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a shadow cast in October. The remaining 13 movies have yet to be determined, he said.

“The theater is a destination for people on weekends. The Dixon is one of those places that brings so many people in for restaurants, hotels, and the downtown shops,” Mangler said. “People can walk around and shop, have dinner, and see a show. You don’t have to drive to Chicago or the Quad-Cities if The Dixon can have entertainment that rivals those places.”

Season tickets are now on sale, and include a variety of packages at various price points.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.