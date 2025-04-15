The Second City 65th anniversary show bringing laughs to Paramount Theatre

The Second City is celebrating 65 years, and they’re bringing they’re legendary laughfest to Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, for a two-week summer run, June 17-28. (Image provided by The Paramount Theatre )

According to a news release, The Second City 65th Anniversary Show showcases some of Second City’s audience’s favorite songs, sketches and characters written by some of the famed company’s illustrious alumni, which includes Catherine O’Hara, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Amber Ruffin, Stephen Colbert, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Tim Robinson, Joan Rivers, Eugene Levy, Adam McKay and so many more.

With material handpicked from Second City’s iconic comedy archive and brought to life by its all-star ensemble, audiences will see why The Second City remains the world’s most influential name in comedy for 65 years and counting.

Tickets are $43, and are on sale now at ParamountAurora.com , by calling 630-896-6666, or in person at the Paramount Box Office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

This production is for audiences 18 years and older. Children under 12 are not allowed. There are only 10 performances and they are all expected to sell out.