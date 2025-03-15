RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles coming to Rialto Square Theatre March 23

Take a magical history tour with RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles at the Rialto Square Theatre Sunday, March 23.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, in addition to songs from the early years through Abbey Road, according to a news release from the theatre.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60’s but in high definition. Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting, the release stated.

Ticket prices begin at $45 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.