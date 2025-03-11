Stage 212 in La Salle to present ‘The Miracle Worker’ in April

Stage 212 in La Salle will present “The Miracle Worker,” a powerful and poignant Tony Award-winning drama that explores Helen Keller’s story. (Scott Anderson)

The play will be presented April 4-6 and 11-13 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

“The Miracle Worker” explores the volatile relationship between teacher Annie Sullivan and her student; deaf, blind and mute Helen Keller.

According to a news release from Stage 212, having lost her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months, Helen is trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate. She is violent and spoiled, treated by her family as subhuman. Only Annie sees a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from dark, tortured silence.

Appearing in the cast are Andie Kerestes as Annie Sullivan, Piper Mitchell as Helen Keller, Gary Talsky as Captain Keller, Brooke Shinberg as Kate Keller, Isaac Alvarado as James Keller, Karen Lesman as Aunt Ev, Lisa Gifford as Viney, Piper Forrest as Martha, Emilia Farrier as Mary, Scott Harl as Doctor/Farmhand and Larry Kelsey as Anagnos.

Production staff includes producer April Ruiz, director Ellen Marincic, stage manager Caryn Brown, costumers Vicky Bickel, Teresa Verduzco and Ellen Marincic, set construction crew Scot Smigel, Gary Talsky and an anonymous angel, sound designer/operator Kyle Foley, lighting designer/operator Yvette Lucas and stagehands Rosie Brown and Mary Craven.

Tickets will be available to the public for $17 on March 24, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.