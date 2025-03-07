Northern Illinois St. Patrick’s Day events celebrate all things Irish

Floats travel through the crowd along Green Street in McHenry during the McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox Festival Parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Get ready to don your green and raise a glass!

Northern Illinois communities are gearing up for a festive St. Patrick’s Day with a slew of parties and celebrations.

This list highlights some exciting events happening across the region, from traditional Irish music sessions and lively pub crawls to family-friendly parades and more.

McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox – McHenry

An annual tradition, this event at Miller Point Park in McHenry is an entire weekend of fun, March 14-16. The event kicks off Friday, March 14 from 5 to 11 p.m. with live music and green beer. The fun continues on Saturday with a full line-up, including the Fox River dyeing at 10 a.m. on the Pearl Street Bridge, followed by the parade at noon. Live music, food trucks, kids activities and more continue until 11 p.m. at Miller Point Park. The weekend wraps up on March 16 with more fun at Miller Point Park, culminating with a spectacular fireworks show at 7 p.m.

The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band performs during the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade – St. Charles

The St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade is a huge, festive parade filled with Irish spirit that’s not to be missed. The 2025 parade is Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. It steps off at 6th and Main streets and continues down Main Street to 4th Avenue. The day begins with an opening ceremony kicks off the day at 11 a.m. Other events include a shamrock hunt for kids, lucky photo stations and more.

St. Patrick’s Weekend .1K Fun Run at Fatty’s – DeKalb

Wear your Irish best for this .1K Fun Run at Fatty’s Bar and Grille. The race begins at 10 a.m., followed by a costume contest and live music. Enjoy a meal and drinks after the event. Participants must be 21 years old.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – Yorkville

The fun begins in downtown Yorkville at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 15 with the RUN S.O.B. RUN 5K and the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt in the city parks until noon. Live music from the Procession Brass Band begins at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Park’s pavilion and goes until the parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the east end of Hydraulic Avenue. Stick around for the Clover Court Contest and food and drink specials, along with live music, at businesses throughout the day.

Day in Dublin at Quarry Cable Park – Crystal Lake

If you can’t be in Ireland, this party at the Quarry Cable Park & Grille is the next best thing. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes bagpipers, Irish dancers, kids parade and activities, whiskey tasting, leprechauns, live music and more. Tickets are $5. Quarry Cable Park is located at 5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake.

Shamrockin' Good Time- Joliet

Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day party, which includes live artists performing traditional and contemporary Irish music, bagpipers, Irish dancers and more. Headlining the event is Finbar MacCarthy, an authentic Irish balladeer with a focus on pub songs and humor. Additional performers include former “All-Ireland Singing Champion” Gavin Coyle, former “Lord of The Dance” fiddler Anne Hatfield, the amazing Max Dunne and favorites John Condron & Friends who will be welcoming all with a traditional Irish Session in the Rotunda. In addition, the event will have an Irish Costume Contest, with winners selected for adults and children, raffles and 50/50, a selfie station and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. They are available online or at the Rialto Box Office. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the performances start at 7 p.m.

An inflatable leprechaun waves to the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024 downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Utica

The annual event, which is hosted by the Utica Business Association, steps off at 4 p.m. Local businesses will be offering specials throughout the weekend.

Sham-ROCK the Block – Aurora

This third annual Irish festival features the Daniel D. Dolan St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Irish Flag Raising Ceremony on Sunday, March 16. The parade steps off at the corner of Water Street and Downer Place at 11 a.m. It ends around noon at Downer Place and Stolp Avenue, when the flag raising ceremony will take place at the G.A.R. Museum on Downer Place. Local restaurants and bars will be open for more celebrating after the ceremony.

La Salle St. Patrick’s Day Parade – La Salle

An annual tradition in La Salle, this lively parades marches throughout downtown La Salle at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15. Irish charm will transform First Street as dazzling floats celebrate the holiday.

West Suburban Irish Parade – Naperville

Get ready to celebrate your Irish pride at this annual parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 15 at Naperville North High School (corner of Mill Street and Ogden Avenue) and heads south on Mill to Jefferson Street through downtown to end at noon at Naperville Central High School (Webster Street and Porter Avenue).

Paddy Fest Food and Music Festival – Rockford

The Irish Marching Society is sponsoring two events on Saturday, March 15. The St, Patrick’s Day parade steps off at 3 p.m. at 4th Street and 7th Street, and marches along 7th Street to State Street to Water Street. Paddy Fest begins at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m. at Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park. Tickets are $10. The event will have food and live music.