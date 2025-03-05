Princeton Restaurant Week serves up a unique culinary showcase

Located off of Interstate 80 in the western reaches of Starved Rock Country, Princeton is known for having a lively downtown – offering a unique mix of boutiques, entertainment and delectable restaurants. To celebrate this longstanding community commitment to culinary innovation, Princeton Tourism is hosting their first ever Princeton Restaurant Weekend.

Held March 6-9, this limited time pop-up event will feature creative specials and hometown hospitality from 10 participating drinking, dining and dessert locations throughout the city. Whether you’re craving comfort food, innovative chef creations or sweet treats, this is your chance to experience the unique tastes that make Princeton a popular dining destination. This event will feature prix fixe menus, allowing guests to sample a wide array of each location’s fare for a modest price. Here’s a look at what menus and specials each restaurant location will have on offer:

Cafe Grace – 1009 N. Main St., Princeton

cafegraceil.com

This relaxed New American cafe and bar serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Tuesdays through Sundays. They offer a sprawling menu that includes coffee, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, steak, soups, tacos, beer, wine, liquor and much more.

For Restaurant Weekend, Cafe Grace will offer your choice of a four course, three course, two course dinner or a Sunday Brunch. The first course will feature crab cakes with mango salsa / garlic remoulade and your choice of shrimp and crab fondue with crostini or tomato basil bruschetta.

For the second course, guests can choose between spring petite salad (served with candied pecans, pickled red onions, granny smith apple salsa, cucumber confetti, warm bacon crumble, gorgonzola cheese, fresh made green goddess), toasted apple ham and brie sandwich, chicken Alfredo or a wedding salad (with chicken or shrimp).

For the third course, diners can pick between roasted salmon (served with asiago, parmesan garlic souffle, brussels, jasmine dirty rice, petite prime sirloin (roasted garlic rosemary parm butter crust with same sides featured above), petite turtle cheesecake or salted caramel vanilla crunch cake.

A butter pecan / chocolate nib truffle cake with warm vanilla sauce and macerated berries will be served for the fourth course. The special Sunday brunch a la carte menu includes steak and mushroom frittata, salmon Benedict and triple berry French toast.

Los Ranchitos – 1204 West Peru St., Princeton

losranchitosprinceton.com

This popular Mexican restaurant serves up a variety of delectable traditional dishes including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and sizzling platters. Whether you’re craving something spicy or mild, Los Ranchitos has something to satisfy every palate.

During Restaurant Weekend, Los Ranchitos will offer Buy one Entree, Get the Second 1/2 Off (if equal or lesser value) and $18.99 pitcher of Margarita specials.

Niel & Shorty’s – 646 South Main St., Princeton

nielandshortysprinceton.com

Located in the heart of Princeton, Niel & Shorty’s is a charming St. Louis-style BBQ joint, offering smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken and turkey breast – alongside juicy 1/2 chuck angus burgers, fresh salads and plenty of seafood offerings.

During Restaurant Weekend, Niel & Shorty’s will be offering a lunch special (choice of appetizer, smoked meat sandwich and one side) and a dinner special (a full rack of ribs, served with cole slaw, baked beans and tarte for dessert).

Park Tavern – 815 West Park Ave., Princeton

parktavernprinceton.com

Park Tavern is a cozy spot offering a variety of contemporary American dishes and craft beers on tap. This long-running bar and grill offers comfort food such as ribs, cod, fried chicken and fresh pie.

During restaurant weekend, Park Tavern will offer limited time specials. Friday’s lunch will feature mac and cheese bites, fish and chips and assorted pies and cobblers. Friday’s dinner will include fried tortellini, a catch of the day (plus two sides) and assorted pies and cobblers. Saturday’s dinner offerings include prime rib, homemade fritters and assorted pies and cobblers.

Spoons and Forks – 541 S Main St., Princeton

spoonsandforksprinceton.com

This local favorite eatery specializes in worldly comfort food, including vegan and vegetarian options, small plates and a wide selection of beer, wine and craft cocktails. Featuring a casual atmosphere and an adventurous menu, this locally owned spot can’t be missed.

Spoons and Forks’ Restaurant Weekend Menu lunch menu includes a Jr. Spoons salad (walnuts, grapes, golden raisins, craisins and Swiss cheese with honey mustard poppyseed dressing), petite salmon roulade (served over wild rice with vegetables and citrus cream sauce) and kouign-amann (served with Sisler’s espresso ice cream).

The dinner menu includes creamy bleu flatbread (bleu cheese spread, red grapes, honey and rosemary oil), beet and goat cheese salad (goat cheese, walnuts, roasted beets, mandarin oranges with honey mustard vinaigrette), Thai curry vegetables with shrimp (pan-seared snap peas, red onion and red pepper finished with our curry sauce) and kouign-amann (served with Sisler’s espresso ice cream).

A Sunday brunch menu boasts small stack bacon pancakes (with strawberry maple jam), spoons omelette (ham with pickles and cheddar cheese), hashbrowns and a raised braised beef with biscuit (beef braised in Coal Creek’s English mild-inspired ale, served on two freshly baked biscuit and pepper gravy).

Wild Ginger Bistro & Wine Bar will release their menu soon, be sure to follow Starved Rock Country on Facebook where we’ll post the complete menus, along with the specials offered at four of Princeton’s drinking and dessert destinations.