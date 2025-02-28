River Valley Players in Henry to perform ‘Catch Me If You Can’

River Valley Players in Henry kicks off its 2025 season with the musical “Catch Me If You Can,” based on the true story of one of America’s most notorious con men. (Image provided by Monika Sudakov)

“What draws me to this show is the idea of reinvention — how we sometimes try to become someone else to escape our reality, only to realize that who we are is enough,” said director Deanne Crook. “This show has so much heart, humor, and incredible dance numbers that bring the story to life.

“I’m beyond grateful to bring this production to the stage with such an amazing cast, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic of it all.”

The musical follows the cat-and-mouse chase of FBI agent Carl Hanratty as he criss-crosses the country in search of Frank Abagnale, Jr., who posed as a pilot, doctor and attorney while passing millions in forged checks (all before his 21st birthday). The musical is set to jazzy, 1960s themed music and uptempo dance numbers.

The cast features Payton Drake as Frank, Jeff Sudakov as Carl, Dave Roden as Frank Abagnale Sr., Monika Sudakov as Paula Abagnale, Rachel Gorenz-Johnson as Brenda Strong, Mary Kieffer as Carol Strong, Chris Kieffer as Roger Strong, Jeremiah Noar as Branton, Forrest Boes as Cod, Cole Roark as Dollar, Heather Gifford as Cheryl Ann, Christine Gaspardo as Cindy, Sarah Denton as Mindy, Laura Wilson as Nellie, Lottie Prather as Jane, Kayla Eckert as Terri, Danika Maddex as Karrie, Emma Gaspardo as Betty, Josh Bush as Jack Barnes, Elizabeth Wild as Judge, Isabelle Knuckey as Ben Casey and Sadie Brzozowski as Bank Teller

“Catch Me If You Can” will be presented at 1301 Second St, Henry. Show dates are as follows:

March 29: dinner begins at 6 p.m., with the show following immediately.

March 30: Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., with the show following immediately.

April 4 and April 5: Show only begins at 7:30 p.m.

April 6: Show only begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.rvphenry.org or 309-238-7878. Cost for tickets on March 29 and 30 is $43, including meal package. Cost for tickets on April 4, 5 and 6 for the show is $23.