Model Train Fair and Toy Show to be held Feb. 15 at Bureau County Fairgrounds

Editor’s note: The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show to be held at Bureau County Fairgrounds has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 22, because of the weather forecast.

The semi-annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Doors open at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. The two heated buildings will have working train layouts, plus there will be all kinds of farm toys, Hot Wheels, all scales of model railroad equipment from antique to new, model kits and airplanes, among other items. There will be a concession stand in the building.

For additional information go to bureaucountyfair.com.