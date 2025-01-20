Award-winning fine-dining restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Planning a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day, anniversary or even a first date?
Treat your special someone to a truly unforgettable dining experience at one of these award-winning restaurants, where romance is always on the menu. These fine-dining establishments, with their intimate settings, impeccable service and unforgettable menus, are guaranteed to ignite the spark.
To find the best romantic and fine-dining restaurants in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties, and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and Best of the Illinois Valley contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated romantic restaurants, as voted by audiences.
BEST OF THE FOX
BEST ROMANTIC DINNER: The Graceful Ordinary, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles
ONE OF THE BEST: Atwater’s Restaurant, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva
ONE OF THE BEST: Niche, 14 S. 3rd St., Geneva
BEST FINE DINING: 1776 Restaurant, 397 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake
ONE OF THE BEST: Village Squire, 4818 Route 14, Crystal Lake, and 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry
ONE OF THE BEST: da Baffone Cucina Italiana, 111 N. Main St., Crystal Lake
BEST FIRST DATE: Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Route 14, Cary
ONE OF THE BEST: Epic Deli, 2616 Schaid Court, McHenry
ONE OF THE BEST: Vine & Plate, 414 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake
DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST
BEST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
ONE OF THE BEST: Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50 W. 187 Route 64, Maple Park
ONE OF THE BEST: Tapa La Luna, 226 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb
BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY
BEST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT: Uptown Bar & Grill, 601 1st St., La Salle
ONE OF THE BEST: The Study, 414 First St., La Salle
ONE OF THE BEST: Verucchi’s Ristorante, 600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley