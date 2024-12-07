Holiday Lights Tour, Polar Express Experience highlight Starved Rock Lodge December calendar

Christmastime is the perfect time to enjoy a holiday wonderland adventure at Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby. The calendar over the next month is filled with family-friendly events, including a Holiday Lights Tour, Santa Breakfast and more.

The Holiday Lights Tours run from 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Enjoy a trolley ride around the area to view stunning holiday lights displays. The tour guide will have holiday trivia and jokes, set to a backdrop of Christmas music, to keep guests entertained along the way. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger.

The Polar Express Experience will whisk families away to the Celebration of Lights in Rotary Park aboard the Starved Rock Lodge Trolley. Listen to the “Polar Express” book on the way to the park, and meet with Santa back at Starved Rock Lodge after the tour. The Polar Express Experience is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, and Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Tickets cost $20 a person for everyone ages 4 and older. Tickets for ages 3 and younger cost $5.

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a Holiday Breakfast Buffet from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. After breakfast, kids will be treated to “Magic by Cory” and will have the opportunity to meet Santa. Tickets cost $24.95 for adults, $15.95 for ages 4 to 10 and $6.95 for ages 3 and younger.

Bring your furry friends to Sunset Shelter at Starved Rock Lodge to get their photo taken with Santa. Tails on the Trails is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guests can embark on a pet-friendly guided hike or enjoy “Yappy Hour” on the veranda.

Starved Rock Lodge’s popular Historic Trolley Tours continue at noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in November and December. Guests will learn about the area’s history and the legends and stories of Starved Rock State Park. The tour will travel to the Lock and Dam, through downtown Utica and to the Starved Rock Visitors Center. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for ages 60 and older, and $13 for ages 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended.

Guided Winter Hikes also continue throughout the season from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select dates. The hikes, which are about 3 miles round trip, take guests throughout Starved Rock. Participants will receive a snack, bottled water, a Starved Rock backpack, and a voucher for a small hot chocolate or coffee in the café after the hike is over. Reservations are required.

For more information or to book, call 815-220-7386.