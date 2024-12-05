Peru to ‘Light up the Night’ with parade

The Polar Express chugs along the 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade in Peru. (Derek Barichello)

Downtown Peru will illuminate Saturday during the “Light up the Night” parade.

A lighted parade and visits with Santa are among the activities.

The annual event will begin at 5 p.m. with the lighted parade, line up beginning at 4 p.m. The parade will take off from Washington Park then travel West Street and 13th Street to Peoria Street and end at City Hall.

At 6 p.m. Santa will be at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., and there will be gifts, cookies and hot chocolate.

Director of Special Events Adam Thorson said the city has 35 parade entries and it continues to increase daily. He said attendees can expect to see many festive and fun parade floats.

“We are excited to continue to bring the holiday spirit to the community and have the kids inside afterwards for hot chocolate and cookies,” he said.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was looking forward to the weather cooperation again this year and seeing the parade along with the decorations the CSO has put up along Peoria Street this year.

“Everyone is looking forward to it,” Kolowski said. “There are more entries, more excitement, and more energy each year. It’s just growing and growing.”

For more information on the parade route or to sign up to be in the parade, go to https://www.peru.il.us/newsflash/711-christmas-parade-2. Thorson said the city will continue to accept entries until the end of the week.

What: Light up the Night

When: Begins 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Start at Washington Park and ends at City Hall