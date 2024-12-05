La Salle will ring in the holidays with Miracle on First Street

Fiona Griffin and her sister Glenda of La Salle, talk to Mrs. Claus and Santa at the Auditorium Ballroom during the 2023 Miracle on First Street event. La Salle will celebrate its annual Miracle on First Street event on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle will celebrate its annual Miracle on First Street event on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Activities will take place from 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m. with breakfast with Santa, fire truck rides, s’mores, among others. The celebration will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony at the pocket park, 540 First St. The tree lighting has been moved from City Hall because of an ongoing lighting project.

Miracle on First Street began in 2009 and has continued to become a holiday tradition for families.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he is looking forward to a family fun-filled Saturday with great events planned.

“I hope to see everyone throughout the day,” he said.

Along with Miracle on First, the city’s Celebration of Lights is open from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, with special hours around Christmas, at Rotary Park, 2845 E. Fifth Road.

Miracle on First schedule of events:

8:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. Call 815-223-3755 and press 1 to make a reservation. $10 per person.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Fire truck rides and s’mores at City Hall, 745 Second St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Photos with Santa at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Carriage Rides, First and Wright streets.

12:30 to 2 p.m.: Christmas Family Bingo with a chance to win prizes at the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

3 p.m.: Tree Lighting at the pocket park, 540 First St.