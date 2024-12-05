Enjoy a luxury holiday shopping experience or family adventure in Oak Brook this season

Oak Brook is a premier luxury shopping destination in the western suburbs, and it’s also the perfect location for a holiday retail weekend getaway with friends.

For those looking for a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping excursion, Oak Brook is the home of The Google Store, which is the first Google retailer in the Midwest; Boll & Branch, an online bedding retailer with its first Midwest location; and Unchartered, the first-ever location from the famed Northeast Paper Store Company.

Spend the weekend at one of Oak Brook’s seven hotels: Doubletree Oak Brook, The Drake, Hyatt House, Hyatt Lodge, Le Meridien, Marriott Oak Brook and Residence Inn. Begin your Friday night at Prancer’s Pop-Up Pub in the Hyatt Lodge. Enjoy festive holiday-themed drinks and appetizers while surrounded by stunning holiday décor in a cozy winter wonderland setting.

Prancer's Pop-Up Pub, located in the Hyatt Lodge in Oak Brook. (Rachael Watson Photography Inc.)

Check out the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, the only museum in the country dedicated to the beauty of gemstones. Explore the latest exhibit, “Synergy & Symbiosis,” which showcases stunning jewelry pieces crafted from unique gemstones. The museum is open later with special Friday evening hours for the holiday season.

After immersing yourself in the world of gemstones, head over to Winter Lights at Central Park, for a half-mile walk through a dazzling light show featuring thousands of colorful, twinkling lights and festive displays. Warm up with some hot chocolate at the Cocoa Cabin as you experience this annual favorite.

Spend all day Saturday shopping at Oak Brook Center, and visit retailers like Nordstrom, Zara, Lululemon, CD Peacock Mansion House and many more. Enjoy lunch at the mall’s many dining options, like Table at Crata, Antico Posto, Violi or Roka Akor. Oak Brook is also home to upscale restaurants like Gibson’s Steakhouse, Lucca Osteria, Eddie V’s and more. Spend the rest of the evening relaxing at Wonderverse, immersing yourself in your favorite movies and TV shows through unique attractions.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure, book a stay at the Santa Suite at the Hyatt Lodge. Complete with holiday décor, including a Christmas tree, this special suite is only available in December. To reserve, call 630-581-6607.

Activities for kids in Oak Brook include a breakfast buffet at Labriola Restaurant where they can make a gingerbread house (reservations are required). Travel to Fullersburg Woods and check out the Nature Center. Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, families can visit the Nature Center to visit Freckles the Bullfrog who has been raised onsite or see the skeleton of a woolly mammoth from 13,000 years ago. After learning more about the native landscape, enjoy a nature walk on one of the many picturesque trails. Look for white-tailed deer or red foxed in the forest or beavers near the Salt Creek.

Santa will be meeting with children and taking photos at Oak Brook Center. Reservations are required. While there, stop by Build-A-Bear, Puttshack, Immersive Game Box or Sandbox. Don’t miss Escape the Room for a chance to immerse your family in another time and place at Chicagoland’s best and favorite escape game. Enjoy family bowling or bocci at Pinstripes, while dining on tasty sandwiches or delicious family style pasta together.

On select dates in December, The Drake Oak Brook Hotel will host brunches with the Grinch or Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dine on brunch favorites like omelettes made to order, a waffle station and an unlimited mimosa bar. A professional photographer will be on hand to capture the special memory. Reservations are required at www.thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com.

It may be chilly outside, but the kids can enjoy a dip in the pool at the Family Aquatic Center at the Oak Brook Park District. The facility has a zero-depth pool, interactive water structure and water slide.