Volo Museum debuts Homer Simpson’s car for 35th anniversary of iconic show

"The Simpsons" iconic pink car display will only be available at the Volo Museum in Volo through Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo provided by Jim Wojdyla)

The Volo Museum is unveiling a special Christmas display to celebrate the 35th anniversary of “The Simpsons.”

This one-of-a-kind exhibit is a fan-recreated version of Homer Simpson’s iconic pink car, “The Junkola.” The var will only be on display for the month of December, offering fans of the show a unique photo-op filled with a decorated Christmas tree, life-size cutouts of the Simpsons family in festive holiday outfits, and of course, the famous vehicle.

“This car is such a fun pop-culture touchstone,” Brian Grams, museum director, said in a news release. “‘The Simpsons’ have influenced generations, and when I saw the car, I knew it needed to be part of our collection.”

The Junkola was painstakingly recreated by a fan in Michigan to match the car seen in the opening credits of every episode. The vehicle recently hit the online marketplace, going viral on social media while also garnering national media attention. When Grams learned it was available for purchase, he couldn’t resist. Negotiations even included a replica of Homer’s iconic pink sprinkle donut. After acquiring the car, it was placed in storage, awaiting the perfect moment for its public debut.

That moment arrived thanks to Jim Wojdyla, the museum’s marketing director, who noted that Dec. 17 marks the 35th anniversary of the very first episode of “The Simpsons.”

“Not only is it the 35th anniversary, but the first episode also happened to be a Christmas special,” Wojdyla said. “Talk about the perfect time to debut the car, honor ‘The Simpsons’ legacy, and celebrate the holiday season all at once.”

The iconic pink car display will only be available through Dec. 31 before it returns to storage. The Volo Museum also offers another Simpsons photo opportunity on the property: a bench with life-sized statues of the beloved characters, making it a must-visit destination for fans of the iconic series.

Admission to Volo Museum is $24.95 for adults, with all pricing options listed at www.volofun.com. The photo op is free with regular paid admission to Volo Museum.

The Volo Museum is home to over 50 famous TV and movie cars, including vehicles from “Batman,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Fast and Furious” and “Ghostbusters.” Located at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo, the museum offers fun for all ages with an eclectic mix of exhibits and attractions.