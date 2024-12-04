A moving holiday tradition, Streator choir to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” has a powerful emotional impact on performers and the audience.

This weekend, the Streator Community Choir will continue a long-standing holiday tradition with a performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St.

Greg Tullis has been involved in the performance for most of his life and knows that powerful feeling first-hand.

“The piece seems to have a profound effect on everyone involved, whether they’re singing it or witnessing it,” Tullis said.

Tullis also said the performances in Streator began under the direction of the late Dr. William C. Schiffbauer, a local doctor who played a key role in bringing “Messiah” to the community. Engle Lane Theatre’s facility in Streator is named after Schiffbauer.

“Dr. Schiffbauer was very involved in the arts here in Streator, and he started the tradition of performing ‘Messiah’ at First United Methodist Church,” Tullis said. “We used to do it every year, alternating with Ottawa, but it’s been every other year in Streator since the mid-90s.”

A “Messiah” performance was conducted Dec. 1 in Ottawa.

On a personal level, Tullis said the piece helps him reconnect with the true meaning of the holidays each year.

“It’s so moving, not just for the people performing, but for the audience as well,” Greg said. “There’s something about this piece that really gets me in the spirit of Christmas. ... In the midst of all the busyness of the season, it helps refocus on what the holiday is truly about – joy, peace and community.”

For Michelle Piel, who has also performed in “Messiah” for years, the music also holds a special place in her heart.

Piel sung with renowned groups like the Chicago Symphony Chorus, and said the performance’s connection to the holiday season is what makes it special for a smaller community like Streator.

“I’ve been singing this for decades, and every time it feels like a new experience,” Piel said. “For me, there’s something particularly magical about singing this piece in a smaller, more intimate setting. It creates this wonderful feeling of community. It’s not just about the music; it’s about coming together to create something beautiful for the town.”

Echoing the same sentiments as Tullis, Piel said how every year the music reminds her of the core values that Christmas is all about.

“There’s a sort of peacefulness in the music that contrasts with the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” Piel said. “For me, it’s a moment to reflect and appreciate everything.”

The Streator Brass will also perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the choir balcony at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Soloists

Anne Badger

Badger grew up in Dixon and participated in the Dixon High School band and choral programs. Her early teachers were Eleanor Chapman and Donald Walker on piano and Richard Litterst on organ. She received her bachelor’s of arts in music and English from Oberlin College, and completed her graduate work at Yale University. As a freelance keyboard player in the New York metropolitan area, Badger specialized in early Renaissance and baroque music. She served as professor of English at Bucknell University for several years, with a specialization in 18th century British literature and an interest in relations between the arts. She maintains a private piano and organ studio in the Illinois Valley. She holds the position of pianist with the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra. She is active as coach, performer, teacher and accompanist in the Illinois area.

Troy Castle

Recognized for his robust baritone voice, Castle recently made his Lincoln Center debut performing the baritone solos in the New York City premiere of Dan Forrest’s “Creation” in April 2024. His performance output is one of breadth as well as depth and includes leading roles for the opera/musical theatre stage and featured soloist in performances of numerous masterworks. He also has collaborated with numerous regional ensembles for concert performances of selections excerpted from the operatic, musical theatre and song canons, and has performed many collaborative and solo recitals encompassing a broad range of literature. Castle has been nationally recognized by The American Prize in multiple years, most notably as the second-place winner of the Friedrich and Virginia Schorr “Men in Voice” competition in 2023. He was a finalist in the National Opera Association’s Carolyn Bailey/Dominick Argento competition in 2017, and his solo recital “I’m Glad I’m Not a Tenor!” was reviewed favorably by the College Music Symposium in 2022. Castle resides in Decatur and serves as professor of music and coordinator of Vocal Studies at Millikin University, where he was the 2024 recipient of the university’s Faculty and Artistic Achievement Award.