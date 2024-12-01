Holiday theater 2024: Naughty, nice and everything in between

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents the Jane Austen-inspired “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” starring Jamila Joiner, clockwise from left, Kelli Walker, Robert Hunter Bry and Beck Damron. (Courtesy of Rex Howard Photography)

When it comes to holiday entertainment, suburban and Chicago theaters serve up shows for all ages and interests. That includes conventional and unconventional versions of the classics, tradition-skewering sketch comedy, kid-friendly productions and seasonally inspired dramedies.

Here’s a sampling of what’s on stage this season.

‘A Christmas Carol’

• For the first time in 16 seasons, Goodman Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” features an actor other than Larry Yando playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Christopher Donahue plays Charles Dickens’ redeemed miser in the production running through Dec. 30 at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org.

• Steve Connell reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge in Metropolis Performing Arts Centre’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Director Lorenzo Rush Jr.’s production runs through Dec. 23 at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Oil Lamp Theater’s radio play version of “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 29 at 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. (847) 834- 0738 or oillamptheater.org.

• Drury Lane Theatre for Young Audiences’ 60-minute adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” runs Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 28 at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. (630) 530-8300 or drurylanetheatre.com.

• Jacob Marley shares his side of Ebenezer Scrooge’s story in Lifeline Theatre’s “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,” a retelling of “A Christmas Carol” in which Marley redeems himself. The play runs Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 22 at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. (773) 761-4477 or lifelinetheatre.com.

• Charles Dickens and a ragtag group of actors enact a Christmas story written by Dickens’ friend Ebenezer Scrooge in “The Ultimate Christmas Carol,” a modern adaptation of the classic tale by John Westby. Performances run Dec. 6-22 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

• Holiday curmudgeon Aunt Trudy agrees to perform her late husband’s “Christmas Carol” puppet show one last time over Zoom in the moving, wholly original “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.” The production runs Dec. 13-29 at the Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. fineartsbuilding.com/christmascarol.

• Director/adapter/performer Blake Montgomery channels Charles Dickens in Clownshow’s production of “Charles Dickens Begrudgingly Performs ‘A Christmas Carol’ Again,” which imagines a 171-year-old Dickens performing his famous tale. Performances run Dec. 5-22 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

• American Blues Theater presents its 23rd annual radio play “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!” adapted from Frank Capra’s classic film. Brandon Dahlquist reprises his role as everyman George Bailey in the production, which has become the gold standard in Chicago. It runs Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 22 at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 654-3103 or americanbluestheater.com.

• Stephen Pickering plays George Bailey and Egon Schein plays Clarence and Mr. Potter in Improv Playhouse’s radio play adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” running Dec. 13-21 at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com.

• The Athenaeum Theatre’s radio play adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life” runs Dec. 13-29 at 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (312) 820-6250 or athenaeumcenter.org.

More holiday tales

• Marriott Theatre revives “White Christmas,” the Irving Berlin jukebox musical adapted from the 1954 film about soldiers-turned-song-and-dance men who team up with singing sisters to help save the failing Vermont inn owned by their former commanding officer. The cheery production runs through Dec. 29 at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. (847) 634-0100 or marriotttheatre.com.

• Last year, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble revived the first of Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon’s holiday trilogy inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” This year, BTE stages the second installment, “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley.” It runs through Dec. 17 at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

• Griffin Theatre Company premieres its musical adaptation of “The House Without a Christmas Tree” about a 14-year-old girl whose widowed father refuses to have a Christmas tree in their home. The book is by artistic director and Algonquin native William Massolia and the score is by composer/lyricist George Howe. Performances run through Dec. 29 at the Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N. Clark St., Chicago. (872) 529-0657 or griffintheatre.com.

• Thornton Wilder’s 1931 drama “The Long Christmas Dinner” chronicles a family’s history over the course of 90 years through the holiday dinners they share. TUTA Theatre’s revival runs through Dec. 29 at the Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N. Clark St., Chicago. tutatheatre.org.

• Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” unfolds over the course of several years, but Christmas remains central to the story of the March sisters growing up in New England during the Civil War. Northlight Theatre’s premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s new adaptation runs Friday, Nov. 29, through Jan. 5 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

Family-friendly offerings

• Strawdog Theatre’s perennially popular “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” returns for its seventh year. Based on Eric Kimmel’s book, this musical adaptation centers on a traveling acting troupe’s efforts to help a town celebrate Hanukkah by telling the tale of one man’s quest to outwit the goblins haunting the synagogue. Performances run Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. strawdog.org/hershel.

• Chicago Children’s Theatre members share beloved childhood tales, including “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” as part of “The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party” running through Dec. 29 at 100 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. (312) 374-8835 or chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

• “Rudolph Runs Wild,” Second City’s holiday revue for kids, runs Dec. 28-29 at UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com.

• “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” a seasonal spectacle incorporating circus arts (jugglers, aerialists, acrobats), music and theater, is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. (847) 671-5100 or rosemont.com.

• “That’s Weird, Grandma: A Holiday Spectacular!” consisting of sketches written by Chicago elementary school students and performed by adult actors runs Dec. 12-15 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. playmakerslab.org.

Seasonal satire

• The Second City’s seasonal send-up “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater” runs through Dec. 23 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

• The McAninch Arts Center’s version of “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater” is at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

• Steel Beam Theatre’s seasonal comedy show “A Very Sketchy Christmas” runs Dec. 1-22 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

• Metropolis Performing Arts Centre’s “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater” runs Dec. 16-31 at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Practical Theatre Company hosts “Weird!” a holiday show combining radio-play elements with sketch comedy and improv. It runs Dec. 20-22 at Studio 5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston. (847) 328-6683 or studio5.dance.

For adults only

• Itasca native Veronica Garza plays Cindy-Lou Who in Theater Wit’s “Who’s Holiday!” an adults-only riff on “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in which 40-something Cindy-Lou recounts her longtime relationship with The Grinch. The show runs Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 29 at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 975-8150 or theaterwit.org.

• “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire,” The Second City’s adults-only interactive revue, lampoons holiday traditions in songs, sketches and improv. It runs Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 31 at UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com.

• A band of thieves must steal gifts to sustain the spirit of the season in the improvised holiday heist “How the Crew Stole Christmas,” running Dec. 6-27 at the Blackout Cabaret, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com.

• The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, has several holiday-themed shows, including the original multimedia play “Christmas Karen 3″ Dec. 5-26; “The Sleighover,” about three families trapped at an airport on Christmas Eve, running Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 27; and “Oy (A Jewish Holiday Show for Everyone),” which runs Dec. 7-28. (773) 697-9693 or theannoyance.com.

• This year marks the 25th anniversary edition of Hell in a Handbag Productions’ original “Rudolph The Red-Hosed Reindeer (An Unauthorized Musical Parody),” which is an adult twist on the 1967 animated children’s TV special in which Rudolph is a cross-dressing reindeer who favors red hose and high heels. Performances run Dec. 13 through Jan. 5 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago. handbagproductions.org.

