Batavia High School to host Japanese students for Unity Concert

The Inagakuen Sogo High School Band from Toyko, Japan will perform Dec. 18 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. (Photo provided by Chris Owen )

Batavia High School bands will host 150 students from Inagakuen Sogo High School in Tokyo, Japan for a Unity Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.

One of Japan’s finest wind ensembles, winners of the Vienna Grand Prix, and 15-time Gold-Medalists at the All Japan Band Contest is coming to Chicago for the 2024 Midwest International Band Clinic, beginning with a special cultural exchange visit at Batavia High School. This stellar group of musicians will perform an assortment of new and unique works combined with an exciting pops display. Ensembles from Batavia High School will also perform, according to a news release from Batavia School District 101.

Tickets are free but are needed to attend this concert. To find out more details and to secure tickets, visit bataviafineartscentre.org/events/batavia-inagakuen-unity-concert/

The repertoire will include:

• Satoshi Yagisawa: Hymn to the Sun

• John Mackey: Haunted Objects (American Premier)

• Thomas Doss: Troll Dance (American Premier)

• Philip Sparke: The Year of the Dragon

The Batavia Fine Arts Centre is located at 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia.