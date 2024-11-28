5 Things to Do: Santa Run 5K, parade in Crystal Lake and Lighting of the Square in Woodstock

Chris Christensen, dressed as Buddy the Elf, center, jokingly separates Santa Claus and Russ Hyatt of Sundowner Entertainment, dressed as the Grinch before the start of the McHenry County Santa Run For Kids on Sunday morning, Dec. 3, 2023, in Downtown Crystal Lake. The annual event raises money for agencies in our county who work with children in need. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Mistletoe and Martinis: Embrace the magic of the holidays at the Lakemoor Mistletoe and Martinis market from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Countryside Banquets, located at 28874 Route 120. Shop more than 40 vendors for unique gifts, take pictures with Santa, create a gingerbread house, vote for the best decorated booth, sip on holiday drinks and listen to live music at the free-entry event. Jeeps on the Run will be on-site to collect unwrapped toys for its Toys for Tots drive. Check out more details on Mistletoe and Martinis here: Bit.ly/MistletoeAndMartinis.

Light the Square: Watch tens of thousands of holiday lights flick on at the annual Lighting of the Square from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Woodstock. The day will be packed with festive activities including live music, food trucks, Dickens carolers, photo booths, fire trucks on display and crafts. View tree displays at the Woodstock Opera House and gingerbread creations at the courthouse. Meet with Santa and Woodstock Willie at Square Park. Come back Sunday for the Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Find more information about Woodstock’s Lighting of the Square at realwoodstock.com/events/lighting-of-woodstock-square.

Festival of Lights: Light up the night for the holidays during Crystal Lake’s annual Festival of Lights Parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Crystal Lake. This year’s theme of “Wish You Were Here: An Island Christmas” will feature decorations of palm trees, ukuleles and holiday cheer under the stars. Floats with dazzling displays will light up the city’s only nighttime parade. Check out more information on Crystal Lake’s Festival of Lights at downtowncl.org/events/festival-of-lights.

Santa Run: Run for a holiday cause during the McHenry County Santa Run for Kids starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Crystal Lake. The starting point will be at the Raue Center for the Arts, located at 26 N. Williams St. Watch or join as hundreds of runners will be geared up in Santa suits and shirts for the festive race. Proceeds go to support multiple local nonprofits that work with children in need. Registration is $15 for the 1-mile run and $40 for the 5K. Find more details on the McHenry County Santa Run for Kids and register here: Rpbytrudy.com.

Shop small: Support small businesses at the Craft and Brews Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kishwaukee Brewing Co., located at 1900 Dillard Court, Woodstock. Sip and shop from dozens of local makers and vendors while enjoying coffee from Heady Cup and bites from the Le Truff Noir and Street Food is Life food trucks. More information on the Craft and Brews Holiday Market can be found here: Facebook.com/kishwaukeebrewingco.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.