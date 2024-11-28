5 Things to Do: As soon as Thanksgiving is over, it’s full-on Christmas in the Illinois Valley

The Chris Kringle Market opens for its first weekend Friday, Nov. 29, at the Jordan block and along Jackson Street in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Ottawa’s Chris Kringle Market: The market at the Jordan block and on Jackson Street along Washington Square opens at noon Friday with the opening theme of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The open-air market, which will consist largely of 75 wood-frame huts housing about 100 bakers, makers and vendors of all kinds, will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, beginning with special extended hours from noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Regular hours from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 pm. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays go into effect during the weekend and subsequent weekends.

2. Keeping Christmas Close to Home: Keeping Christmas Close to Home is scheduled Saturday in Streator. The all-day event will be highlighted at 6:30 p.m. by Light Up Streator, in which the volunteer committee lights up City Park with thousands of Christmas lights. The event is capped off with the downtown Lighted Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. There also will be the Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club annual toy drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Park; a model train from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Streator Incubator; holiday markets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bruce Township Hall, Park Place and the Streator Incubator; ice sculptures from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, food trucks from 5 to 9 p.m. at City Park; extended shopping hours to 9 p.m.; and carriage rides from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at City Park.

3. Lighting Christmas Parade: The Spring Valley Lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday on St. Paul Street. After the parade, the community will come together for a tree lighting at the Mini Park. There will be cookies and hot chocolate from the city of Spring Valley. Performances by the Hall High School Devilettes and band, the JFK Wilcatettes and the Mistletoe Misfits will take place.

4. Festival of Lights: The Festival of Lights parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Ottawa. The parade will begin at the corner of Jackson and La Salle streets traveling south to Lincoln Place. There will be fireworks viewable from the Jordan block, as well as the Christmas tree lighting and Deck the Parks immediately after. Friendly City Sound and the Ottawa Shepherd Choir will perform. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking visitors at the Jordan block.

5. Christmas in the Village: Utica will host two days of holiday activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The activities include horse-drawn carriage rides, performances by a roaming barbershop quartet, free trolleys, hot cocoa and treats at many businesses. The Santa parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Children’s activities will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Hall and Sunday at Community Hall. There will be a Christmas in the Canal Vendor Show. Several shops and restaurants offer specials and deals during the event.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.