Ottawa’s City Of Lights parade to be bigger, better this holiday season

Spectators watch the fireworks explode over Ottawa's Christmas tree in November 2023 at the Jordan block during the Festival of Lights in Ottawa. The event, including fireworks, returns Friday, Nov. 29, to the downtown and Jordan block. (Derek Barichello)

A Christmas parade, Chris Kringle market and fireworks show are set to stir the spirit of the holidays in Ottawa.

The people of Ottawa and visitors from surrounding communities will get to experience all of them this Friday, Nov. 29.

The 37th annual Festival of Lights Parade through downtown Ottawa – with special parade marshal, the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Deputy Director Daniel Thomas – will kickoff the Christmas season yet again, this year with an even bigger and better extravaganza than in years past.

“Having Mr. Thomas here is very exciting because we know he loves Ottawa,” Ottawa Visitors Center tourism operations manager Donna Reynolds said. “We had the pleasure of having him here in May and took him on the St. Genevieve, you would have thought I had everything scripted: eagles, parasailors coming right up to the boat. It was incredible. He loves Ottawa and we’re so happy he’s coming back.

“This really does get bigger and better every year. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.”

The parade, which this year will boast more than 30 entries, will kick off at La Salle Street and the 200 block of West Jackson Street, with the line of festive floats and performers offering holiday renderings organizing there before making its way south along Jackson before coming to a finish at Main Street.

Following the parade, the festivities continue on the Jordan block, with Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty making his opening comments and special entertainment provided by the Friendly City Sound and the Ottawa Shepherd Junior High Choir.

Those performances with be followed by a fireworks display, then the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

The weekend of celebration will begin at noon on Friday with the opening of the annual Chris Kringle Market on the Jordan Block, this year’s opening theme being “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

The open-air market, which will consist largely of 75 wood-frame huts housing nearly 100 bakers, makers and vendors of all kinds, will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, beginning with special extended hours available on Friday, going from noon to 7 p.m.

Regular hours of from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 pm. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays go into effect the weekend and subsequent weekends.

As the huts are taken up fast, Reynolds said there also is an “incubator” type of selling area for new vendors just starting out.

Visitors will be able to stroll in the afternoon sun or under sparkling lights in the late afternoon and evening, sipping hot cocoa and sampling some tasty holiday cookies and treats while checking out the wares available from the cozy Christmas huts, and as well as several free-standing exhibits nearby.

And of course, the event wouldn’t be complete without a stop at Santa’s House to visit the Jolly Ol’ Elf and Mrs. Claus.

Adding to the splendor is the Ottawa Downtown Merchants Association sponsoring a “Deck the Windows Contest” involving downtown businesses, the theme being gingerbread and the associated holiday artistry. Visitors are encouraged to view as many as possible and vote for their favorites, ensuring a sparkly holiday feel to not only the Jordan Block, but all the streets leading there.

Also scattered through town will be S(Elfie) Stations, where visitors can satisfy their holiday photo desires. That includes one downtown next to the city tree.