Lighted parade, Light Up Streator to illuminate the night

Homemade wooden toys were among the items sold Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Streator Incubator, which was one of three vendor markets for the Keeping Christmas Close to Home celebration. The shopping markets are set to return this Saturday at the incubator, Bruce Township Hall and Park Place Conference Center. (Derek Barichello)

Streator is set to host its annual holiday celebrations all day on Saturday, Nov. 30, with the return of Light Up Streator and the downtown lighted parade.

Light Up Streator will flip the switch on its “biggest display yet” at 6:30 p.m. at City Park, according to organizers. Thousands of light displays were hung across the park by volunteers, with their effort beginning last month. Along with the twinkling lights, Light Up Streator has included more custom-made displays sponsored by businesses and organizations and created with the help of the Streator High School welding program.

The lighted Christmas parade at 7 p.m. will feature displays of handmade floats, Christmas characters, marching bands, tractors and a visit from Santa. The parade will run down Main Street starting at Illinois Street and continue to Park Street, then to Hickory Street. Visitors should dress accordingly as the parade may last up to an hour immediately following the lighting of the City Park.

The full day of events also will include shopping markets featuring more than 60 vendors combined at the Streator Incubator, 401 W. Bridge St.; Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St.; and Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St. The model train display will accompany vendor markets at the Streator Incubator and Cruisin Concessions food truck will be set up outside the building.

Additionally, ice sculptors will return 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park. Spectators can watch as sculptures are created and then pose with them for photos after they are completed.

Kicking off the day of activities, the Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club will conduct its annual toy drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the southwest corner of City Park. They will accept new and unwrapped toys geared to ages 10 and younger, as well as monetary donations.

The holiday events will be shared by Small Business Saturday at participating small businesses.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Screaming Eagle Motorcycle Club annual Toy Drive at City Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Model Trains at Streator Incubator

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Holiday Markets at Bruce Township Hall, Park Place and Streator Incubator

1 p.m.: Making Memories Bright at Streator Public Library

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Ice Sculpting Demonstrations at Heritage Park

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Extended Shopping Hours in downtown Streator

6:30 p.m.: Light Up Streator at Streator City Park

7 p.m.: Lighted Christmas Parade

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Carriage Rides at Streator City Park