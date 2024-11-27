5 Things to Do: Winter Wonder Lights kickoff, Winter Wonderland concert and more in Kane County

FILE – The city Christmas tree was lit during the Geneva Christmas Walk three years ago. Alongside downtown Geneva, Geneva's Peck Farm Park will be lit up for the holiday season with a Winter Wonder Lights Celebration Kickoff from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at the park. (Sandy Bressner)

Here are five things to do in Kane County in the weeks to come:

1. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wasco Nursery & Garden Center, 41W781 Illinois Route 64, in St. Charles. For more information, visit Wasco Nursery’s Facebook page or wasconursery.com.

2. Santa’s Coming to Geneva: Santa will pay a special visit 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, to Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, 230 E. State St. in Geneva. Professional photos with Santa will be offered, as well as cookies, drinks, crafts and treat bags for children. For more information, visit bit.ly/SantaColdwell.

3. Winter Wonderland 2024: The Winter Wonderland concert will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre’s Main Stage. The Winter Wonderland concert is a holiday musical concert by the Batavia High School Music Department. It features musical ensembles in band, choir and orchestra, as well as smaller music ensembles from the music department. Every student in the high school music department will perform in each concert. Tickets for each performance are $10. The Batavia Fine Arts Centre is located at 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. For more information, visit bataviafineartscentre.org.

4. Winter Wonder Lights Celebration Kickoff: The Geneva Park District will host its Winter Wonder Lights Kickoff 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Peck Farm Park, located at 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva. This is a free event that will offer a courtyard illumination, family visits and photos with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, hot chocolate, s’mores by the fire pit, and holiday music and caroling by students from Geneva and Batavia High School choirs. Lights will remain on from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, 2025. No registration is required to walk through or view the lights. For more information, visit genevaparks.org/.

5. Rock ‘N Ravioli: Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party: Starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, there will be Ugly Sweater Karaoke at Arcada Theatre, located at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles. There is a $10 cover charge for those participating in karaoke, as well as prizes for ugliest sweater and best karaoke performance. Arcada will have its lite bite menu and festive cocktails available for purchase. For more information, visit arcadalive.com.

