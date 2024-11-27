5 Things to Do: 5Ks, Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in the Sauk Valley

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley over the next few weeks? Here are a few suggestions:

1. Turkey Day 5K in Sterling: The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA is hosting its seventh annual Turkey Day 5K Run at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. The race route will begin and end at the YMCA, 2505 Ave. E in Sterling. Runners or walkers can register as an individual for a fee of $10 per person or as a family for a fee of $15 per family of up to four people. To register, fill out the online form at daxko.com or call the YMCA at 815-535-9622. After the race, a hot chocolate bar will be available, and prizes will be awarded to the first individual and the first family to finish the race, as well as the most festive race attendee.

2. Turkey Trot in Morrison: The city of Morrison will be holding its second annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk at Morrison High School, 643 Genesee Ave., at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be a food drive at the event accepting donations of nonperishable food items for the Morrison Food Pantry. The most-needed items are toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, laundry detergent, dish soap, bleach, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, deodorant, shaving cream, disposable razors, feminine hygiene products, diapers and other personal hygiene items. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the high school with a fee of $20 a person. Those who register will receive long-sleeved shirts on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To register early, fill out the online form at quickscores.com, which is available on the city of Morrison’s website. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Morrison Food Pantry.

3. Dixon’s 36th annual Christmas Walk: The Christmas walk, presented by Discover Dixon, will be from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6. The event begins with the KSB Hospital tree lighting and features live street performers, lighted truck displays, carolers and more. Event goers can take free photos with Santa at Living Well Church, 116 E. First St., ride in a horse-drawn carriage, which departs at the corner of South Hennepin Avenue and West First Street, and listen to live music by the Dixon Municipal Band inside and outside of Salamandra Restaurant, 105 W. First St. For more information visit discoverdixon.com. The next morning, bring the whole family to Breakfast with the Grinch from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Post House Ballroom, 100 W. Second St. The event includes a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, games and activities, a dance party, a Grinch costume party and a continental breakfast. Tickets are $15, and space is limited. To buy tickets, go to the Discover Dixon website.

4. Pearl Harbor Day observance: Sterling American Legion Post 296 invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The ceremony will commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The ceremony will be held at the Sterling American Legion Post, 601 First Ave., Sterling. The ceremony will include a speaker, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

5. A visit with Santa: Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Old Settlers Cabin from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13, at 115 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon. While there, enjoy the holiday lights at Presidents Park. For more information, visit discoverdixon.com.

