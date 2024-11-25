Christmas brunches for the whole family in northern Illinois

Looking for a Christmas brunch experience for the entire family?

Restaurants around northern Illinois offer a variety of Christmas brunches and dinners that are perfect for celebrating with friends and family. Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a leisurely meal filled with delicious food, festive drinks, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Santa Brunches at Cantigny Golf - Wheaton

Cantigny Golf will host Santa brunches from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, and on Sundays, Dec. 1 and 15. The buffet menu includes breakfast items like mixed berry martinis with honey yogurt sauce, cinnamon buns, sausage, Brioche French toast, Italian breakfast strata, and more. The lunch selections include chicken farfalle, grilled beef medallions, roasted vegetables, and more. The kids menu features mac and cheese, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and desserts. Santa will be there taking photos with the kids. Adults are $34, kids ages 5-12 are $26, and kids under age 5 are $10. For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

Hotel Baker Breakfast with Santa – St. Charles

The historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles will host their popular Breakfast with Santa events from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Traditional breakfast items like bacon, sausage, crepes, waffles, French toast sticks, pancakes, croissants, breakfast pastries, and more will be on the menu. Adults are $43, kids ages 3-13 are $32, and kids under age 3 are free. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation.

Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party at Brookfield Zoo – Dec. 7

Decorate gingerbread houses, create your own ornaments, and enjoy a delicious brunch at the Zoo! The Brookfield Zoo’s Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The brunch will have traditional favorites, as well as hot cocoa for the kids and Bloody Marys and mimosas for the adults. Santa will make a special appearance, as will the Zoo’s ambassador animals. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Zoo’s website.

Camp Aramoni – Sunday, Dec. 8

Celebrate the holidays at Camp Aramoni’s third annual Holiday Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 8. Enjoy a delicious menu from Chef Carson Barger, and try one of Camp Aramoni’s famous Bloody Marys, which are made with Tito’s vodka, a pickle spear, pepperoncini, castelvetrano olives, salami chunks, muenster cheese, and pickled onion. Seatings are available for 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m., and 12:45 and 2 p.m. Call 815-224-7333 or email info@camparamoni.com. Reservations are required. Click here for more information. Camp Aramoni is located at 809 N. 2199th Road, Tonica.

Hank’s Whobilation Brunch Buffet – Sunday, Dec. 8

Hank’s Farm in Ottawa is hosting this festive holiday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes some of Hank’s favorites, like smoked salmon, salads, fruit, eggs Benedict, roast turkey, roast beast, Who hash, potatoes and gravy, pasta, sausage, holiday-themed items, and a delicious dessert table. Adults are $25, kids ages 5-10 are $12.50, and kids ages 2-4 are $3.50. Who-themed mimosa flights and festive drinks will be available for adults. Families are encouraged to wear costumes for a “Grinchy” photo opportunity. Call 815-433-2540 to make a reservation.

Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane

Make a reservation to have brunch with Santa at Lucille at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace on Sundays in December. The brunches begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The full buffet menu includes fresh fruit and breakfast items like omelettes, made-to-order eggs, crepes, waffles, and more; a carving station featuring roast turkey, prime rib and ham; and soups, salads, desserts, and much more. Children can write letters to Santa at the Holiday Card Station, and send them through the North Pole Mailbox. For more information or to make a reservation, visit lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events-2024.

Breakfast with Santa at Starved Rock Lodge – Dec. 21

Santa and Mrs. Claus will host a festive holiday breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby. After a delicious breakfast, kids will enjoy a “Magic by Cory” show and can visit with Santa. Adults are $26, kids ages 4-10 are $17, and kids ages 3 and under are $7. Call 815-220-7386 to make a reservation. Click here for more information.