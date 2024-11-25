Celebrate the season at Plano’s Rockin’ Christmas with a parade, music and more

Santa waves to the crowds at the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade last year in Plano. The 2024 parade will take place Friday, Dec. 6. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Plano Rockin’ Christmas activities will take place on Friday, Dec. 6.

Activities include sponsoring holiday dinner gift cards for local families, a parade, listening to Christmas music performed by Emily G. Johns School Band, awarding the 2024 Ross Greiter Spirit Award, window decorating and enjoying refreshments.

The Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade will take place 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, with lineup at 5:45 p.m., at the Plano High School parking lot.

The parade route will travel from Ben Street to U.S. Route 34, continue to Lakewood Springs South and Lakewood Springs North then head down Main Street into downtown Plano.

The parade will disperse at Main and West streets.

Attendees can decorate their vehicles and help spread the holiday spirit.

A $10 donation per vehicle is appreciated but not mandatory. All proceeds will go to the holiday dinners fund.

A gathering will be held after the parade near the Train Depot with Rockin’ Christmas activities.

The committee is also seeking sponsors for local families. Monetary donations of as little as $5 per person ($30 for a family of four or $50 for a family of six) will be converted to gift cards and presented to families in need.

Participants may drop off monetary donations to any of the following locations: Heartland Bank, Ivana’s Café, Plano Quick Care, Plano Hometown Lanes, Little Marketa, Plano City Hall, Cielito Mexican Restaurant, Two Partners, Trendy Finds, Main Street Merchants, The Chocolate Shoppe, Uncle Lar’s, Gjovik Ford, Planet Pizza, Noir Cut & Shave and Plano Community Library.

For more information, check out the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Facebook page or contact the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce at 630-552-7272.