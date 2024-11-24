Stage 212 in La Salle to present radio performance of ‘A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas’

Stage 212 in La Salle will be hosting a special entertainment event 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, when Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas.” (Tom Collins)

Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre comes to audiences “directly” from the city of London, in the year 1959, complete with surprising sound effects, audience participation and – most of all – laughter, Stage 212 said in setting the scene for the performance. Host Nigel Bexter-Ellis (Dave Roden) and guest star Wilfred Belbram (Jeff Sudakov) bring the seasonal classic “A Christmas Carol” to life.

The two quick-witted actors swiftly, joyfully and hilariously play more than 30 characters, all while making their own live-action sound effects using the ingenious theatrical machines of Edward S. Koizumi. “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas” will provide thrills, laughter and Christmas cheer for the whole family, according to Stage 212.

Tickets for Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas” are $17 and can be purchased online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.