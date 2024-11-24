November 24, 2024
Stage 212 in La Salle to present radio performance of ‘A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas’

2 actors to play more than 30 characters

By Derek Barichello
Stage 212 in La Salle will be hosting a special entertainment event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, when Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas.”

Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre comes to audiences “directly” from the city of London, in the year 1959, complete with surprising sound effects, audience participation and – most of all – laughter, Stage 212 said in setting the scene for the performance. Host Nigel Bexter-Ellis (Dave Roden) and guest star Wilfred Belbram (Jeff Sudakov) bring the seasonal classic “A Christmas Carol” to life.

The two quick-witted actors swiftly, joyfully and hilariously play more than 30 characters, all while making their own live-action sound effects using the ingenious theatrical machines of Edward S. Koizumi. “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas” will provide thrills, laughter and Christmas cheer for the whole family, according to Stage 212.

Tickets for Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Christmas” are $17 and can be purchased online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.

