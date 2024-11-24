Holiday happenings in Kendall County bring festive fun for whole family

Hundreds of people filled the streets at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets to witness the tree lighting ceremony during the annual Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Friday, Dec. 2 2022. The 2024 event is Friday, Dec. 6. (David Petesch)

The holidays are upon us with local events offering up the chance to celebrate the season. Throughout all the craziness, don’t forget to sit back, enjoy the present, relax and have fun.

Oswego Christmas Walk

4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6

Main Street, downtown

Oswegowww.oswegochristmaswalk.com

Merriment will fill the streets of downtown Oswego as the village celebrates its annual Christmas Walk. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and Main streets, and three stages will host live entertainment throughout the evening. Community members will have the opportunity to play holiday-themed games, decorate cookies, meet live reindeer and even whiz down an inflatable sled hill. The event will close out with an 8:15 p.m. parade of illuminated emergency vehicles.

Christmas Open House

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7

Main Street Merchants, 218 Mitchell Drive, Plano

www.mainstreetmerchants.net

This collective boutique will feature Christmas and winter home decor, jewelry, clothing, art and more. Local gourmet food vendors will have samples on hand, and the first 20 people to arrive will receive a door prize. The open house will also provide the opportunity to win a raffle basket, the proceeds of which will go toward the Christmas Wish Foundation, which helps a local family with gifts and groceries during the holiday season.

Kris Kringle Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7

Emily G. Johns School, 430 Mitchell Drive, Plano

www.planocommerce.org

Shoppers can knock out some Christmas gift buying while supporting local makers at the Kris Kringle Market. Among the finds will be unique home decor pieces, clothing and festive treats. The day will also include a visit from Santa.

Oswego Holiday Express

Various times, Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15

Oswegoland Park District South Point Center, 810 Preston Lane, Oswego

www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org

All aboard for a trip the kids won’t likely forget. Since 2005, the Oswego Holiday Express has been whisking passengers away on a journey to the “top of the world.” During the event, families can enjoy a read aloud of “The Polar Express” as well as cookies and cocoa alongside Mrs. Claus and a visit with Santa.

“People enjoy the magic of this experience,” said Ashley Hartman of the Oswegoland Park District. “When they arrive, they may see Rudolph’s red nose in the woods and hear elves working on gifts. Everyone is welcomed with an open fire and thousands of white lights that illuminate the ‘North Pole.’”

Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14

Yorkville Chapel on the Green, 107 W. Center St., Yorkville

www.yorkvillechapelonthegreen.org

Enjoy time-honored holiday activities at this picturesque Yorkville chapel. The day’s events will include madrigal singers and a bell choir as well as a Nutcracker-themed youth dance performance. Children can take part in craft activities and story time as well as visit with Santa.

Yorkville Holiday Celebration

Begins at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 23

www.yorkville.il.us

Riding a float during the Holiday Parade, Santa Claus waves to kids during a previous Yorkville Holiday Celebration at Riverfront Park. (Steven Buyansky)

The city of Yorkville will welcome the season in style. Friday night will feature musical performances as well as a parade of floats created by members of the community. Following the parade along Hydraulic Avenue, revelers are invited to head to Riverfront Park where a 22-foot tree will star in the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Saturday’s events include visits with Santa at his workshop located at the Yorkville American Legion as well as an all-ages one-mile Jingle Jog Fun Run and Rudolph Run 5K, during which participants are encouraged to dress for festive fun. Race registration fees support the work of the Knights of Columbus. The celebrations will draw to a close with a spectacular evening firework show at the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.